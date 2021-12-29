New Hampshire’s Boy Scout council is planning to sell their Manchester headquarters and a small property in Unity, as part of the council’s $3.5 million contribution toward a national fund for survivors of sex abuse in scouting.
Camp Carpenter in Manchester and the Griswold Scout Reservation in Gilmanton will not be sold, said Daniel Webster Council Scout Executive Jay Garee in a statement Wednesday, after the council’s board of directors voted to contribute $3.5 million in cash and real estate to the survivors’ trust.
The survivors’ fund is a piece of the bankruptcy case of the Boy Scouts of America, the national scouting body, brought on by tens of thousands of claims of sexual abuse. The Daniel Webster Council, which is the New Hampshire scouting body, has not filed for bankruptcy.
“The national organization of the BSA (Boy Scouts of America) and all local councils are working together to achieve two key imperatives: equitably compensate survivors of past abuse in Scouting and ensure that Scouting continues,” Garee said.
Garee said he did not think the sales would impact the experience of the approximately 6,000 children involved in scouting in New Hampshire each year.
According to media reports, the bankruptcy settlement authorized by a federal judge earlier this month, of which the fund for survivors is a part, will insulate the Boy Scouts of America and local councils from more lawsuits from survivors of abuse.
The Daniel Webster Council has faced three abuse lawsuits of its own, including one ongoing lawsuit.
After former scout leader Eugene Perreault was convicted in 2018 of several sex abuse crimes, six men who said they were victims of Perrault in the late 1990s and early 2000s sued the Daniel Webster Council and the Boy Scouts of America, arguing the scouting organizations did not do enough to protect them.
That case has been paused while the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case wound its way through federal court.
The Daniel Webster Council valued all their properties at $4.6 million in 2019, according to a publicly available tax return. The town of Unity assessed the scouts’ five-acre property at $141,600, and Manchester’s assessment of the Holt Avenue office stands at $748,500.