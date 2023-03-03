Isabella G. and Alondra B. relax in the Zen Den - a quiet place for kids to calm down and recharge at Boys and Girls Club of Manchester. The Zen Den was created in 2020 in partnership with Elliot Hospital, and is home to on-site counseling provided by Greater Manchester Mental Health.
Alondra B., 12, of Manchester checks out the self-esteem mirror at ‘Affirmation Station,’ a new feature in the ‘Zen Den’ at the Boys and Girls Club in Manchester
Roberta Baker/NH Union Leader
Alondra B., 12, of Manchester checks out the self-esteem mirror at ‘Affirmation Station,’ a new feature in the ‘Zen Den’ at the Boys and Girls Club in Manchester
Roberta Baker
NH Union Leader
Isabella G. and Alondra B. relax in the Zen Den - a quiet place for kids to calm down and recharge at Boys and Girls Club of Manchester. The Zen Den was created in 2020 in partnership with Elliot Hospital, and is home to on-site counseling provided by Greater Manchester Mental Health.
MANCHESTER — For Alondra B. and Isabella G., the ‘Zen Den’ at the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester is a refuge from chaos — and its new addition, ‘Affirmation Station,’ is a place to recharge when worry or self-doubt drain their batteries.
It’s a full-length mirror ringed with positive messages. The two Manchester 12-year-olds know just when to visit: whenever school and family pressures reach a boiling point, when everywhere else feels too busy or loud, and when they need to deflect life’s negative vectors — including posts and pictures on social media, which can undermine one’s sense of self.
I am valued. I am bold. I am kind. I am brave. I am honest. I am enough.
The reminders written in magic marker on paper circles. provide a jumpstart for the spirit, whenever teens and younger children are feeling weak, overwhelmed, or less than great about who they are.
Sometimes Isabella spends half an hour in the Zen Den, much of it at Affirmation Station. She breathes deep, smiles and inhales self-esteem.
“I feel more confident in myself,” she said. “I can believe in myself more than I usually would.”
“I’ve been going through a lot lately and needed a place to calm down,” said Alondra, who revels in the Zen Den’s quiet space with a menagerie of stuffed animals and bean bag chairs. A wall mural of a tree lists words on leaves that are designed to lower stress: Cool. Relaxed. Mellow. Unflappable. Sunny. Untroubled. Serene.
“It’s not too loud and there’s not many people,” said Alondra. “You can express your feelings.”
At a time when youth mental health is on the world’s radar, after the pandemic heightened and highlighted stress, anxiety, loneliness, sadness and confusion among teens and even young children, the Zen Den, created in 2020, and the new Affirmation Station, have gained a youth following. Groups focused on positive self-talk and things within one’s control, a Self-Care Club, and one-on-one counseling sessions are held in this space.
“With the teen population, it’s important because of social media and all the negative thoughts teens are facing,” said Rudi Koornneef, teen individual services director at the youth club on Union Street. “It’s a reminder to think of themselves positively. That’s not something our brains automatically do.”
Positive self-talk is a good life skill to build up confidence, said Katie Boyden, the club’s marketing director.
Kids can request timeout to wind down here, and sometimes 15 children are lined up for the groups, Boyden said.
“All the programs are very stimulating. Having a place where they can rest is awesome,” said Mary Kate Russo, family support specialist at the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester.
Creating positive self-worth is critical to youth development and prepares kids to face the world’s challenges with self-esteem and a positive mindset.
“When I was looking in the mirror and reading the affirmations I felt happy seeing all of the positive things around me,” said Kylie B., an eighth-grade club member.
The Centers for Disease Controls Youth Risk Behavior Surveys for 2021 pinpointed stark declines in youth mental health and outlook, particularly among girls and LGBTQ teens, including a rise in suicidal thoughts and self-harm. A nationwide survey in 2022 by the Kaiser Family Foundation/CNN found that roughly 90% of parents are worried about their children’s mental health and future or present involvement in dangerous behaviors, including substance misuse.
Youth programs like the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester, which serves 500 children each week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., providing meals, snacks, buses to and from school plus an array of enrichment activities and homework supervision, fill a critical role in character development and generating positive life outcomes.
“There’s a need for all teens and our younger members to experience (wraparound support) before they interact with social media,” Koornneef said.
The Zen Den was created in partnership with Elliot Hospital to fill a demonstrated need for a place for kids to go when they experience behaviors and emotions they need to work through, Koornneef added.
“We’re continuously evolving our programs to meet the needs of the kids and their families,” Boyden said.