affrirmation station.jpg

MANCHESTER — For Alondra B. and Isabella G., the ‘Zen Den’ at the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester is a refuge from chaos — and its new addition, ‘Affirmation Station,’ is a place to recharge when worry or self-doubt drain their batteries.

It’s a full-length mirror ringed with positive messages. The two Manchester 12-year-olds know just when to visit: whenever school and family pressures reach a boiling point, when everywhere else feels too busy or loud, and when they need to deflect life’s negative vectors — including posts and pictures on social media, which can undermine one’s sense of self.