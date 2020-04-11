MANCHESTER — The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications seeks applications for the third annual Brodsky Prize in hopes to encourage innovation in student journalism.
For the first time, the $5,000 prize is open to all New Hampshire high school seniors, attending public, charter or parochial schools.
The Brodsky Prize was established by a former editor of the Manchester Central High School newspaper, and his family, to encourage out-of-the-box efforts and innovation by a new generation of student journalists.
“Working on the school newspaper was the most formative and meaningful high school experience for me — more than any classroom," Jeffrey Brodsky said in a statement. "It's more important than ever for young journalists to push boundaries and to challenge authority, and they can start by using the power of their school paper just like the press in the real world."
Judging criteria include a student's journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what Brodsky calls "a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking."
Interested students should submit examples of their work that are illustrative of the prize criteria, along with a 600-word essay on how they would use the award to further their journalistic studies or efforts. The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications administers The Brodsky Prize.
Entries should be emailed to: Loebschool@loebschool.org. The deadline is May 8. More information on The Brodsky Prize is available at thebrodkyprize.com.