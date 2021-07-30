Citing economic and humanitarian reasons, business and tourism leaders Friday implored Sen. Jeanne Shaheen to work harder with the federal government to reopen the U.S.-Canada border earlier than announced, at the same time as the Canadians.
The Canadian government has said it would open its side of the border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on Aug. 9. The U.S. State Department has set an Aug. 21 date.
The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 because of COVID-19.
New Hampshire -- Coos County specifically -- has a 58-mile border with Quebec. The only border crossing in the state is in Pittsburg.
With the 2021 tourism season rapidly winding down, several attendees of a virtual roundtable told Shaheen that the 12-day lag between the Canada and U.S. planned openings will cause further, unnecessary hardship.
John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, said that Canadians' absence from the Seacoast for two consecutive summers has been “devastating for our business community.”
Nyhan pointed out that a Canadian resident can fly to Boston, rent a car and drive to the Granite State, but a tourist who wants to drive to the U.S. in their own vehicle "can't come."
“The important thing is that 95% of Canadians who come to New Hampshire – they drive,” he said. “They drive because they enjoy the view coming to New Hampshire.”
Canadian Consul General Rodger Cuzner, who is based in Boston, said New Hampshire and the North Country in particular were favorite destinations for his family when he was a child.
He named Santa’s Village and the former Six Gun City and said his family also enjoyed New Hampshire’s outlet malls and the Hampton Beach Casino, where he expects to be on Aug. 14 for the Blues Traveler concert.
Cuzner said the Canadian government has been in constant communication with the Biden administration on travel between the countries.
Jim Roche, president of the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association, urged Shaheen to remember “the human element” as she and others address the border's reopening.
“We have lots of New Hampshire people with homes in Canada and family there,” he said.
Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association and a member of the Woodstock Select Board, said the 17 attractions and “over 300 tourism-based businesses” that are Association members “certainly missed our friends to the north these last 16 months.”
She said she wondered “If they will be as eager to visit as they were.”
As travelers in general have more opportunities to go overseas, “Our region is going to be very reliant on Canadian visitors,” Reardon said.
Chip Desautels, assistant manager of Premier Coach in Warner, said the border's 16-month closure has “definitely impacted our business.”