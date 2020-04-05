MANCHESTER -- Mayor Joyce Craig and local business owners are hoping to launch a $1 million fund using city dollars to help small businesses in Manchester recover from the impact of COVID-19.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hear the proposal during Tuesday's teleconference meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
Craig and Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, are expected to pitch the Manchester Small Business Recovery Loan Fund. An initial transfer of $500,000 from the Manchester Development Corporation to the city would be matched by a $500,000 transfer of city funds from a special revenue account.
"Our small businesses contribute a great deal to our local economy and we must do what we can to help them reopen after this unpredictable hardship,” said Craig, noting "most of our local small businesses have temporarily closed or have experienced significant decreases in business."
She added: "Our small businesses need our help and support during this unprecedented time and this low-interest loan fund will incentivize small businesses in Manchester to reopen and resume normal operations."
Skelton said the time to act is now.
“Our small business community was thriving before the onset of this crisis and we can’t allow the progress our city and downtown has made over the past decade to be lost,” he said.
Not everyone is a fan of the idea. Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter is worried about the financial implications of the proposal, given the current economic climate.
"At this point I will not be voting to spend any money on anything other than absolute emergency needs until we have a better understanding of what Manchester’s financial picture will look like," Porter said. "We cannot continue to spend on anything other than emergencies at this point because we just don’t know what the financial hits will be.”
Local business owners say the loan fund could help them get back on their feet.
“Manchester has made great strides over the last decade on the backs of entrepreneurs and small businesses committed to our city,” said Kyle York, CEO of York IE and co-owner of Shoppers Pub and Eatery. “A recovery loan program like this is imperative to help get our small business community back on its feet and stronger than ever.”
Alex Horton, owner of Café La Reine on Elm Street, said the pandemic has affected every small business in the city.
“For some businesses, this could mean permanent closure," Horton said. "As a community, we need to do everything we can to offer assistance to restaurants, bars, retail shops, salons, and other local businesses after this crisis is over. Innovative ideas like the Manchester Small Business Recovery Loan Fund are critical to our city’s future."
Skelton said the loan fund came out of discussions of what the chamber and city can do to help small businesses during the pandemic.
“Resources like federal emergency loans hopefully will help businesses stay afloat during this closure, but we recognized there will likely be a need for an injection of capital when the time comes to reopen and resume normal operations,” said Skelton. “This program is intended to fill that gap and provide small businesses with quick, easy to access capital to rehire employees, restock supplies, and resume normal operations while they rebuild their revenue streams.”
The structure of Manchester Small Business Recovery Loan Fund is proposed as follows:
• $1,000,000 in initial funding from the city of Manchester, allocated from special revenue account and Manchester Development Corporation (MDC), with additional funding to be sought from other partners;
• Maximum loan amount of $25,000 and interest rate at 2.0 percent. At this maximum loan amount and $1,000,000 in initial funding, 40 small businesses can participate;
• Eligibility restricted to any Manchester small business that experienced loss of revenue or closure due to the COVID-19 emergency. MDC will create specific definitions and guidance on eligible small businesses;
• Eligible uses: Loan funds must be restricted to costs associated with resuming operations: working capital, payroll, workforce recruitment and inventory. No capital improvements permitted;
• The program would start no sooner than June 1, 2020, “assuming the public health situation is improving,” and the closure of business order is lifted. Applications could be submitted in advance of this date;
• Application process will be based on the existing Queen City Loan Fund process;
• Loan terms would be as follows: 60 months for loans from $15,000-$25,000, 36 months for loans under $15,000. A $25,000 loan for five years at 2.0 percent is a monthly payment of $438.19, with no interest or payments due for three months.
• Capital Regional Development Corporation would serve as the loan underwriter on behalf of MDC. The MDC will provide monthly reports to aldermen on the use and performance of the loan fund.
Tuesday's meeting can be viewed live on Manchester community television’s channel 22, or online at www.manchestertv.org.