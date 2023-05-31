Nicole Sublette, mental health councelor, is one of the recipients during Community-Driven Economic Empowerment program award event hosted by the Manchester Chapter of the NAACP and New Hampshire Community Loan Fund held at the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce office.
Deborah Blake Dempsey, with Human being Human LLC, is one of the recipients during Community-Driven Economic Empowerment program award event hosted by the Manchester Chapter of the NAACP and New Hampshire Community Loan Fund held at the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce office.
Aloyo Yen, owner of Aloyo Money Management, is one of the recipients during Community-Driven Economic Empowerment program award event hosted by the Manchester Chapter of the NAACP and New Hampshire Community Loan Fund held at the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce office.
Thomas Roy/Union Leader
Thomas Roy/Union Leader
Thomas Roy/Union Leader
Twenty minority-owned businesses were awarded more than $50,000 in grants through the Community-Driven Economic Empowerment (C-DEE) program, a one-time funding program designed to help entrepreneurs of color become financially resilient and self-sufficient.
The C-DEE program, a pilot program of the Manchester Chapter of the NAACP and the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund (NHCLF), received 26 applications, organizers said. The 20 applicants selected to receive a total of $52,586 were announced Tuesday at the Greater Manchester Chamber on Hanover Street.