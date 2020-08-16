Twenty New Hampshire companies landed on the Inc. Magazine list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.
The industries in the business magazine’s annual rankings range from education, IT management, retail, software and manufacturing.
The NH companies total $739.2 million in revenue and 473 jobs.
Well Told Design, which moved its design center from Boston to Exeter last year, landed on the list for the second year in a row. It ranked No. 2,594 with a 158% three-year growth of revenue, according to Inc. It ranked fifth within the Granite State.
The company, with six full-time employees, sells home goods and gifts featuring uniquely curated and personalized design content.
“At a time when there are so many challenges facing small businesses and communities in general, we’re especially proud to continue growing, creating jobs, and helping people stay positive and connected through our life-inspired products,” said co-founder and CEO Brian Johnson.
The list represents many innovative companies across the state, said Neil Angis, co-founder of Well Told.
“It is a unique list in the sense that it looks at growth over the course of a few years so it’s a really good indicator of how you’re performing over a longer period of time,” he said.
Well Told plans to launch new products in the coming months, including apparel and jewelry.
Will Stewart, executive director of nonprofit Stay Work Play NH, said the ranking highlights the diverse businesses across the state.
“It is an indicator of the state’s broad and — I would argue — strong economy,” he said. “We are not overly dependent on any one industry. I mean, yes, manufacturing is our No. 1 industry, followed by tourism, but we are not relying on any one particular thing, so that makes us more resilient.”
Coming in at No. 157 overall, Forcivity in Manchester was the top company in New Hampshire, with a revenue increase of 2,464% over three years. Forcivity is a full-service Salesforce consultancy, system integrator and SaaS company.
“This year focused on adaptability and providing services for our clients as their needs rapidly changed to remote work and we wanted to be a natural extension of their teams. Our growth is a testament to the service we provide for customers and the hard work of our employees who put our clients first,” Steve Baines, CEO and founder, said in a statement.
Before the pandemic, the companies across the state were looking to fill nearly 20,000 jobs.
“We still have to do all we can to attract and retain young talent, which is still a challenge that we have,” Stewart said.