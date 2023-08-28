Changes to the master plan for the sprawling Tuscan Village in Salem will pave the way for 300 more apartments and a Whole Foods Market.
The plan also calls for installing pickleball courts and other recreation areas open to residents and the public.
The planning board last week approved the master plan changes to replace a two-story office building with a six-story retail and residential building. The new “Building 1300” will have a Whole Foods on the first floor.
Before construction can start, the developer must get site plan approval for the new building, which they hope to break ground on in November, according to Mark Gross, director of permitting for Tuscan Village.
The changes include:
• No residential units will be proposed in Building 4000;
• All future development will not exceed approved building heights;
• Tuscan Village will agree to an update impact fee schedule for new projects;
• Future residential proposals will include 10% workforce housing on site.
The site plan review will consider detailed plans for the new six-story building, including building materials.
As part of the public hearing process, Tuscan Village officials nixed plans to build an eight-story building with another 300 units. The density and height of the building stirred up much debate.
Along with Whole Foods, the development has announced The Capital Grille, Friendly Toast, Tavern in the Square and Sweetgreen. Developer Joe Faro’s Tuscan Kitchen will move to the development from its spot on Main Street.
The 170-acre development at the site of the old Rockingham Park racetrack includes the Central Village, North Village, South Village and a life sciences district.
More recreation
As part of the request for changes to the master plan, town planners offered examples of recreation options at similar developments across the region.
Faro committed to adding a pickleball court and fitness equipment at an area known as Rec Park.
The plans also now call for adding a new park with four pickleball courts and basketball court to be called Overlook Park.
“Pickleball is extremely popular,” Faro told the board.
Changes could also be coming to the proposed life sciences district in the future.
“If life sciences changes, other uses will go in,” Faro said. “That property will not be empty.”
Gross said they hope to break ground in November of this year if the site plans are approved.