State regulators are investigating four Northwestern Mutual insurance brokers in Manchester, including two who either sent marketing emails with misleading statements or failed to supervise others who did.

Scott Christensen, managing partner of Northwestern Mutual’s operations in Northern New England, is being investigated by the New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation “for failure to supervise” others “under his supervision and who sent marketing emails to prospects that the bureau believes contained misleading statements regarding their experience and client base,” according to an industry database.