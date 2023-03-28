State regulators are investigating four Northwestern Mutual insurance brokers in Manchester, including two who either sent marketing emails with misleading statements or failed to supervise others who did.
Scott Christensen, managing partner of Northwestern Mutual’s operations in Northern New England, is being investigated by the New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation “for failure to supervise” others “under his supervision and who sent marketing emails to prospects that the bureau believes contained misleading statements regarding their experience and client base,” according to an industry database.
The four, under investigation since September, are named on the website of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a government-authorized, not-for-profit organization that oversees U.S. broker-dealers.
State regulators acknowledged they are probing the insurance company.
“I can confirm we have a pending investigation of Northwestern Mutual, but we don’t comment any further than that on pending investigations,” Eric Forcier, deputy secretary with the New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation, said in an interview.
Forcier said investigations generally can last from “several months to years long.”
Northwestern Mutual acknowledged the investigation.
“The individuals in question have been working diligently with the corporate office and the regulatory body to cooperate with the investigation, and they continue to operate their practices while the investigation is ongoing,” said company spokesman Julia Fennelly. “We look forward to this matter coming to a conclusion soon. Because this is a pending matter, we are unable to comment further.”
Three of the four work for ClearView Financial Group in Manchester, which contracts through Northwestern Mutual to sell its products, according to Fennelly.
Brian Belliveau is being investigated by the state Insurance Department for sending “marketing emails to prospects that the Insurance Department believes misrepresented his experience and client base,” according to FINRA.
Regulators also are reviewing whether Belliveau used an unapproved form to obtain client data for the purpose of applying for non-variable life insurance policies and asked two non-licensed individuals to call prospects on his behalf, according to FINRA.
The New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation also is reviewing Belliveau for sending marketing emails to prospects that the bureau believes contained misleading statements regarding his experience and client base.
ClearView founder John Quinn Hogan is being investigated by the Insurance Department for using an unapproved form to obtain client data to apply for non-variable life insurance policies.
Stephen Graham is being investigated by the Insurance Department for the same reason, FINRA said.
Phone messages left weren’t returned Tuesday.
New Hampshire law prevents the Insurance Department from discussing any investigations, according to Andrew Demers, the department’s director of communications.
State licenses are required for anyone who sells insurance policies in New Hampshire, he said.
Said Fennelly: “As a company, Northwestern Mutual takes matters of governance and compliance seriously, including our responsibility to state regulatory bodies.”