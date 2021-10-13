Pitco Frialator will consolidate its operations into a new manufacturing facility in Concord.
The 356,000-square-foot building will include offices, manufacturing and warehouse space which will support 400 jobs, according to a news release. The company operates four locations in the Granite State, with two in Bow and the others in Concord and Pembroke.
The company expects future growth at the new building. Construction on the 23.4 undeveloped land at 15 Integra Drive is set to start next year.
The company will manufacture fryers, water cookers and other restaurant equipment, according to planning board materials.
Manufacturing and warehousing shifts will run between 6 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.
“The largest aggregate single future shift is projected to be 400 employees, comprised of a combination of manufacturing, warehouse, and office employees,” wrote Karl Searl, vice president and general manager, in the planning board application. ”The city has also indicated that it will add City bus routes to serve the facility, which should further reduce employee parking needs.”
Concord Mayor Jim Bouley said the city worked closely with Pitco.
“This project is a win not only for Concord but also keeps a growing manufacturing business in New Hampshire safeguarding hundreds of local jobs,” he said in a statement.
Searl said the manufacturing building will help Pitco increase its production capacity and grow the company.
“Keeping our business based in the state, specifically, Concord, is important to us to maintain our culture of quality workmanship and customer-centric values,” he said in a statement. “We are appreciative for the support from the city of Concord and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship as partners in the upcoming years.”