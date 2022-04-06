The young professionals honored as the 2022 class of “40 Under Forty” were celebrated at a ceremony at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord on Wednesday.
40 Under Forty recognizes the younger leaders in New Hampshire, across sectors and around the state.
“The recognition is really important whether you thought no one was paying attention to your accomplishments, or you were in a more visible arena,” said Jeremy Hitchcock, a Manchester businessman who was one of the award presenters.
The honorees include a firefighter, a pharmacist, nonprofit leaders, attorneys and business leaders, as well as people who have served in local elected office.
Though the ceremony was held indoors, and few wore masks as they mingled in the theater lobby, the pandemic still cast a shadow on the awards.
COVID-19 will leave a mark on this generation of workers, but some found opportunity, and others found themselves in leadership roles through difficult times — and finding they had what it took to help their organizations through.
Like firefighter Ryan Bump of the Derry Fire Department, who helped run the town’s Emergency Operations Center during the chaotic early weeks of the pandemic. Or Crystal-Lee Thompson, who got into business for herself at the beginning of the pandemic and found a way to make her business thrive.
Or Tricia Zahn, who helped Cheshire Medical Center find space for an overflow unit in case hospitals were overwhelmed.
With more than 20 classes of awardees in New Hampshire — 840 people total — the careers of past 40 Under Forty honorees have added shine to the award.
“I know a lot of people that have won this award,” said Janelle Gorman of Bedford, chief financial officer of York IE.
She had hoped one day to be named to the list — and 2022 was Gorman’s year.
“To be actually honored feels pretty great,” Gorman said.
For awardee John Ward of Hooksett, the recognition is a reminder of how far he’s come since he started his own law firm.
“I had three kids, it was scary as hell,” Ward said. “But it worked out.”
Striking out on his own was also a way for Ward to follow in the footsteps of his father, who practiced law in Littleton.
Others hope their achievements can set an example for their children.
Four of Hilary Holmes Rheaume’s five children attended the ceremony, and she said she was thrilled they could be with her to celebrate her professional achievements as a litigator at Bernstein Shur.
“They see me as a parent, they don’t see me as what I do in my professional life,” Holmes Rheaume said. “There’s more to me — but there’s also more to their lives.”
She hoped the ceremony would help her children dream bigger for themselves too.
“You’ve got some pretty impressive people out there,” said Matthew Passalacqua of Hudson, a divorce attorney. His nomination was a little surprising — a former paralegal put his name in, he said — but he was excited to meet the other members of his class.
“It’s neat to be with all of those different genres,” he said. “It’s good to be in a pool of people who are very accomplished in their field.”
The awards are sponsored by Ledyard Bank, the Business and Industry Association, Brady Sullivan Properties, Mascoma Bank and Merchants Fleet.