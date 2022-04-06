40 Under Forty award ceremony brings together honorees

The young professionals honored as the 2022 class of “40 Under Forty” were celebrated at a ceremony at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord on Wednesday.
40 Under Forty recognizes the younger leaders in New Hampshire, across sectors and around the state.
“The recognition is really important whether you thought no one was paying attention to your accomplishments, or you were in a more visible arena,” said Jeremy Hitchcock, a Manchester businessman who was one of the award presenters.
The honorees include a firefighter, a pharmacist, nonprofit leaders, attorneys and business leaders, as well as people who have served in local elected office.
Though the ceremony was held indoors, and few wore masks as they mingled in the theater lobby, the pandemic still cast a shadow on the awards.
COVID-19 will leave a mark on this generation of workers, but some found opportunity, and others found themselves in leadership roles through difficult times — and finding they had what it took to help their organizations through.
Like firefighter Ryan Bump of the Derry Fire Department, who helped run the town’s Emergency Operations Center during the chaotic early weeks of the pandemic. Or Crystal-Lee Thompson, who got into business for herself at the beginning of the pandemic and found a way to make her business thrive.
Or Tricia Zahn, who helped Cheshire Medical Center find space for an overflow unit in case hospitals were overwhelmed.
With more than 20 classes of awardees in New Hampshire — 840 people total — the careers of past 40 Under Forty honorees have added shine to the award.
“I know a lot of people that have won this award,” said Janelle Gorman of Bedford, chief financial officer of York IE.
She had hoped one day to be named to the list — and 2022 was Gorman’s year.
“To be actually honored feels pretty great,” Gorman said.