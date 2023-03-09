2023cover

CONCORD — Forty of the Granite State’s early high achievers — in fields including health care, law enforcement, community service and education — were inducted Wednesday into a statewide hall of fame: the New Hampshire Union Leader’s 40 Under Forty.

“It’s great to be recognized for all the hard work all of us here put in, especially in the last three years,” said Dr. Aalok Khole, 35, of Keene, an honoree and physician of immunology and infectious disease at Cheshire Medical Center, which serves the Monadnock Region. “It bodes well for the state that there are so many great minds out there who are going to do great things for the future.”

Justin Breton


40 Under Forty honoree Justin Breton, center, and his K9 partner, Patch, pose with Manchester Lt. Matthew Barter, left, and Chief Allen Aldenberg, at the 40 Under Forty reception in Concord on Wednesday. Breton is the police department’s wellness officer.
Kimberly McCarthy

40 Under Forty honoree Kimberly McCarthy of Nashua, second from left, poses with her mother, Gloria McCarthy, left, and Michael and Meg Tabacsko, all of the McCarthy Foundation, during the 40 Under Forty ceremony at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord on Wednesday evening.