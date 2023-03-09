40 Under Forty honoree Justin Breton, center, and his K9 partner, Patch, pose with Manchester Lt. Matthew Barter, left, and Chief Allen Aldenberg, at the 40 Under Forty reception in Concord on Wednesday. Breton is the police department’s wellness officer.
40 Under Forty honoree Kimberly McCarthy of Nashua, second from left, poses with her mother, Gloria McCarthy, left, and Michael and Meg Tabacsko, all of the McCarthy Foundation, during the 40 Under Forty ceremony at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord on Wednesday evening.
CONCORD — Forty of the Granite State’s early high achievers — in fields including health care, law enforcement, community service and education — were inducted Wednesday into a statewide hall of fame: the New Hampshire Union Leader’s 40 Under Forty.
“It’s great to be recognized for all the hard work all of us here put in, especially in the last three years,” said Dr. Aalok Khole, 35, of Keene, an honoree and physician of immunology and infectious disease at Cheshire Medical Center, which serves the Monadnock Region. “It bodes well for the state that there are so many great minds out there who are going to do great things for the future.”
“It means everything,” said Officer Justin Breton, wellness officer for the Manchester Police Department, who counsels officers in Manchester and around the state who have witnessed or endured trauma. “I hope this recognition will highlight all the hard work of New Hampshire’s first responders — not only for their communities, but to help take care of each other.”
The reception at Capital Center for the Arts, co-hosted by the New Hampshire Union Leader and the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association, drew award winners, family members and friends from as far north as Coos County, all of whom came to celebrate the 2023 winners.
“Impressive young people are truly a renewable resource,” said Brendan McQuaid, president and publisher of the New Hampshire Union Leader, in kicking off the 22nd event. The program has honored 880 change-makers over the past 22 years.
“We’ve seen many young people come across this stage,” he said. “They continue to prove themselves to be outstanding citizens.”
The winners, chosen for outstanding work and volunteer efforts, are typically nominated by members of their professional communities. They expressed pride, surprise, awe and humility at receiving this award, which opens a door to networking opportunities.
Breton, 39, who worked as a social worker in child protective services and as a Manchester police detective before taking on his therapeutic role two years ago, believes the honor is really about what his job entails: offering peer support after disturbing and violent incidents encountered by officers unexpectedly and sometimes daily.
“It’s important to take care of each other,” said Breton, who has been with the Manchester Police Department for 15 years and now works with a canine companion. Police officers “respond to everybody’s worst day and the darkest of society. The toll of that day after day can be very taxing.”
Breton said the honor applies to all first responders, and speaks to the value of “genuinely looking out for each other so they can take care of the communities they need to.”
Tiffany Haynes, 37, of Lisbon, president and CEO of North Country Home and Hospice and a nurse since 2007, was honored for expanding in-home health services and end-of-life care for a rural and dispersed population that extends from Coos County south to Plymouth in Grafton County.
“There was a huge need for our doors to be open” during COVID,” said Haynes, adding that she finds hospice work profoundly rewarding. “For the first time I felt I was helping people meet their goals right in front of me.”
Kim McCarthy, 39, of Nashua, an architect for SMMA in Cambridge, Mass., started the Brian S. McCarthy Memorial Foundation in 2019 in honor of her late father, a Nashua alderman for 25 years with a lifelong love of things related to science, technology and math.
“I wanted to do something to honor his legacy,” she said.
Today the foundation provides community support though scholarships to Nashua high school students pursuing STEM fields and small grants to groups and businesses offering science, technology, engineering and math learning activities for children. It recently sponsored an environmental day camp during February school break hosted by the Nashua River Watershed Association.
Many of 2023’s honorees went beyond the limits of their professions to start novel business ventures, provide extensive volunteer outreach or support underserved populations, including new arrivals in New Hampshire. They achieved career milestones early or filled critical niches with services that offered templates for others to follow.
Leif Becker of Hooksett, 29, started his own law firm at 27, offering pro bono legal services across the state and promoting legislation to protect victims of domestic violence. He received the New Hampshire Bar Association’s Rising Star Award in 2021.
Alyssa Rosenzweig, 35, of Hampton, founded Grit + Grace, a coaching and consulting group that empowers women with chronic health conditions to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.
“It was the culmination of over two decades of work that I felt the community needed me to pass on,” Rosenzweig said in an event guide. “‘I have high hopes of what it can become and who can be served by it.”
Elizabeth Murray of Weirs Beach, 35, a detective with the Tilton Police Department, expanded the department’s community outreach through an outdoor movie night during the summer in the town’s Riverfront Park, with donated food, soft drinks and face painting for children, and attracting 100 to 300 people on Friday nights during summer.
She shared her guiding personal wisdom: “Do the right thing, even when no one is watching. Integrity is everything, so live with integrity.”