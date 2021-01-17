Next Sunday, the Union Leader will publish a special section honoring the latest crop of the best and the brightest young professionals in New Hampshire.

To commemorate the 20th 40 Under Forty class, we connected with some alumni to learn about their recent activities.

Today, we feature Deo Mwano of Manchester and Laura Jamison of Berlin.

(See Sunday’s Business Editor’s Notebook for profiles of Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau and New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits CEO Kathleen Reardon.)

DEO MWANO (2016)

Blast from the past: In 2016, Mwano, then 25, was a learning coach at Southern New Hampshire University and oversaw competency programs for its College For America. He also had helped organize B.R.I.N.G. I.T!!!, an after-school program at Hillside Middle School that partners with the United Way to offer resources for refugees and immigrants.

What he’s doing now: Operating Deo Mwano Consultancy, which provides training on diversity, equity and inclusion and other topics for school districts and businesses. Mwano also books speaking engagements for talks that draw on his experiences, which include music and dance. (He and his four younger brothers appeared on ”Dancing with the Stars” in 2010.)

“I’ve been telling my life story since I was 11 years old,” he said.

His journey: The native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who attended Memorial High School, has an MBA in strategic leadership from New England College. He said his work at SNHU helped prepare him to launch a business that incorporates his various passions.

“Being there (at SNHU) for four years with a startup program that incorporated technology, partnerships and designing a brand-new curriculum — it was almost like a sandbox for me,” Mwano said. “That really contributed to the work I’m doing right now based on the experiences that I gained, essentially spinning out programs.”

Recent achievement: Founding his own company 2½ years ago: “I needed to take this leap of faith and start something of my own.”

Alumni honor: “I was definitely honored when I was selected. I thought it was interesting to see a person of color that was really young — I was 25 years old — and I thought that representation was important not just for me but for other folks that were in the same situation.

“I’m not saying I opened the door, but what I saw after in the following years was that there were more young people that were people of color that were included in those recognitions.”

Recent goal: Continuing to raise awareness of community needs.

“I think New Hampshire as a whole really has a great opportunity of being able to be more interconnected with everybody that is represented in our community. There are enough resources. There are enough people here who are problem solvers who can help everybody.”

LAURA JAMISON (2013)

Blast from the past: In 2013, Jamison, then 37, was a guardian ad litem/child advocate as well as the coordinator of the Local Works Berlin Farmers Market for the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN).

Current work: From 2009 until 2016, Jamison completed 83 guardian ad litem appointments and child custody evaluations. Since 2016, she has worked as a self-employed studio metals artist and has taught metalsmith to aspiring artists.

Her journey: In May 2017, Jamison co-founded Assemble, an artist studio in Berlin that included a pottery studio, metalsmithing studio, a co-working space, a stained glass studio and a woodshop.

Assemble closed in September when the pandemic curtailed its activities, which included lessons and workshops.

“Prior to COVID, we were about 2,400 square feet. We were looking to expand into an additional 2,400 square feet,” said Jamison, who owned the business with three partners. “We were running community classes. I had left a full-time job (as a grant writer at Tri-County Community Action Programs) to do that full time.”

While she is still grieving the close of Assemble, she remains committed to art.

“In the makerspace process, I just love working with artists,” she said. “I love the creative community building aspect. I love microentrepreneurs. I’m a former business owner myself. We had a really cool community.”

Recent achievement: Six years ago, Jamison donated one of her kidneys to her father, who is “alive and fabulous.”

Alumni honor: “The journey for me was really learning and understanding this community, and who it was and what it really wanted. So I think when I was nominated, it all came and coalesced together.”

Latest goal: “I am recertified to be a guardian ad litem. I will return to that work eventually but not before I have a vaccine in me and the majority of people have vaccines.”

