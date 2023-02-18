Age 35, Keene resident
Infectious Diseases Physician, Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth Health; Physician lead for the hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control as well as Antimicrobial Stewardship programs
Birthplace: Mumbai, India
Family: I live in Keene with my wife Neha and our 2½-year-old goldendoodle Elsa. My dad lives in Mumbai, India, while my brother and his wife live in Fremont, California.
High school: Indian Education Society’s V.N. Sule Guruji English Medium Secondary School (Mumbai, India) and The D. G. Ruparel College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Mumbai, India)
College: Medical School: Seth G.S. Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital (Mumbai, India). Residency and Chief Residency (Internal Medicine): Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester, Mass. Fellowship (Infectious Diseases): University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Worcester, Mass.
What is the best career advice you ever received?
My parents, especially my mom, always told me to pursue a career by doing what I enjoyed. She maintained that personal and professional gains are important, no doubt, but enjoying what you do needs to be one’s focus, front and center. If you can achieve that, the rest will follow. I live by their sage advice every single day.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Having grown up in a typical Indian middle-class setting, family values and one’s responsibility towards society were an intrinsic part of our upbringing. My wife and I sincerely believe that life always comes a full circle. Treat others how you would want yourself to be treated. This community has served as our home away from home and that motivates us to give back in every way possible, however small the gesture.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Intelligence alone is never enough. You may not be the smartest of the lot but in order to achieve your goal, sincerity, diligence, and kindness are equally important. Failure is a proof of having tried. Learn from it wisely and success will prevail.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire is one of the few states that can boast of a landscape to support year-round outdoor and recreational activities that would help achieve a great work-life balance. However, we need to invest in attracting businesses by providing modern, affordable housing and most importantly, improving transportation, telecommunications, and overall connectivity across the state and beyond. These are interlinked and if we plan towards it, I think the state has a lot of potential to become a hub for young professionals to flock to and sustain their presence.
Volunteer activities: Trustee, Cheshire Health Foundation Board; member, Keene State College COVID-19 Response Advisory Group. I engage with several media outlets as well as local and statewide nursing homes, community groups and business organizations as an infectious diseases expert to help educate the masses about communicable diseases, most importantly, COVID-19, Monkeypox and other respiratory viruses like RSV and Influenza.
Last major achievement: Won the 2022 Trendsetters Award sponsored by The Keene Sentinel, Keene Young Professionals Network and The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough. This award is presented annually to young professionals, under age 40, who are making significant impacts in their places of work and in the communities in which they live.