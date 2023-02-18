Age 28, Epping resident
Director of Community Impact, Campus Compact for New Hampshire
Birthplace: Berlin
High school: Berlin High School
College: Bachelor of Psychology from Colby-Sawyer College; Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Do not be afraid to fail. We learn so much from successes but even more from failures. Push through on those failures to make the next success even better. I try to encourage others around to embrace that as well – we can all learn so much from our failures!
What motivates you to give back to your community?
The communities that I have lived in over the years have given so much to me, making me who I am today. It is the least that I can do to give back in any way I can. I also love serving others because it brings me so much joy to see how it influences others.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Take advantage of every opportunity presented to you. Go to the networking events, work events, and social events, even when you do not want to. You gain so much from those interactions. You never know who you are going to run into that might help you in the future – New Hampshire is a small place that provides a uniquely small network that you can rely on.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
To me, there is no better place than New Hampshire. We are a tight knit state and offer so much to residents. I do not know why anyone would not want to live here! If we continue to bring new industries and opportunities into the state, we will continue to attract more young people into the state. We have great chambers, young professional networks, cities, rural areas, recreation of all kinds, and a charm that makes new folks fall in love with New Hampshire.
Volunteer activities: Spirit of New Hampshire Awards Planning Committee Chair (awards hosted by Volunteer NH); SNHU Alumni Board of Directors; leading/participating in several service projects across the state every year; National 2023 NCCEP/GEAR UP Communications Advisory Committee; active in various community conversations and policy.
Last major achievement: Launching several newly awarded grants in partnership with colleagues that support rural communities in New Hampshire. One grant is focused on rural workforce development pathways and the other around creating a statewide family engagement center. Rural communities are at the heart of the work that I do, and I am so honored to work on their behalf.