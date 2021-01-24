Age 37, Bedford resident
Managing Partner and Co-Founder of York IE
Birthplace: Nashua
Family: Wife: Kimberly; children: Calvin, Ava and Simon; parents: James and Sharon Coughlin; father-in-law: Robb Thomson; brothers: James and Michael Coughlin; sisters-in-law: Kerri Coughlin, Cindy Coughlin, Christine Anderson, Kelly Thomson; brother-in-law: Bryan Anderson; nieces and nephews: Grace and Jamie Coughlin, Connor, Molly and Evan Anderson
High school: Manchester High School West
College/post grad degrees: University of Richmond, B.A. in Journalism
What is the best career advice you ever received?
My parents always told me that if you find what you’re passionate about the money and career will follow. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how wise they were. A career is a marathon that you often try to run at a sprinter’s pace. My career has taken many turns from community journalist to international teacher to startup marketer to company co-founder. Along the way, I realized that the one constant has always been my passion for telling stories. Over the years, I have just found new ways in which to tell them. Thanks, mom and dad!
What motivates you to give back to your community?
My faith and a deep feeling of responsibility that when you have been blessed you have an obligation to share those blessings. I have been fortunate to have some amazing role models who have helped shape my life. In turn, I now try to be a positive influence on the people I encounter, particularly my children. I want to lead by example and show them that everyone can make a difference in their community.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
A company is not made or lost overnight. One week you will feel like Midas – everything you touch turns to gold. The next week everything falls apart. Those dramatic swings can happen daily and that is part of the process. I wish I had known that and how important it is to remain steady. The highs are never quite as high as you think but subsequently the lows aren’t as low either. If you can become passionate and excited about the process of building a business (and everything that goes into that process) and not just the outcome of having a great business, then you’ll learn every day, which will help both you and your company to grow.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire is an amazing place for young professionals. There are great jobs, wonderful natural amenities and cool cities to live in. Having grown up here I was acutely aware of all of this but still felt the need to leave the state for a while to stretch my proverbial wings. I think that is OK. Because after I had done that I truly realize how special New Hampshire is and that it would be the place I wanted to continue building my life. I think, at a certain stage in their life, every young professional will eventually see that as well.
Volunteer activities: Board of Trustees for Catholic Charities, Startup Subcommittee member for NHTA, Parish Council member for St. Elizabeth Seton.
Last major achievement: Alongside two of my childhood friends, co-founded York IE, a vertically integrated investment firm powered by market data and analytics focused on growth, go-to-market, and strategy.