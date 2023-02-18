Age 38, Exeter resident
Vice President & Risk Consultant for Property & Casualty Insurance, USI Insurance Services
Birthplace: Revere, Mass.
Family: Wife — Angela Fallon; son – Ryan Fallon; daughter – Nora Fallon; dog– Maple; parents — Chris & Cheryl Fallon from Londonderry; siblings — Amy, Kelly, Jason
High school: Londonderry High School
College: BS Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; MBA from Plymouth State University; Insurance Designations – Certified Risk Manager (CRM), Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
If you wouldn’t want a decision you’ve made to be put up i n the middle of Times Square for everyone to see, then it’s probably a bad decision.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
There are three key motivations for me. 1) There’s so much drama and bad news everywhere that I want to be able to provide something positive where I live. 2) When it comes to coaching, I want kids to gain confidence, learn to be team players, understand that coaches are trying to make them better, and to gain a love for the game that they can play into adulthood. 3) Giving back to your community with your time, talents, and resources is an important part of my Christian faith.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Two pieces of advice stand out to me equally. 1) Surround yourself with people who are going to challenge you in a variety of ways. 2) Don’t be afraid to take risks because the biggest regrets are likely going to be the shots you didn’t take.
What would make N.H. more attractive to young professionals?
Affordable homes with access (walking or public transportation) to places to congregate.
Volunteer activities: Buy America committee member at Steel Fabricators of New England; Golf committee member at Steel Fabricators of New England; blood donor for the American Red Cross; Exeter youth soccer coach; Exeter youth baseball coach; Seacoast Family Promise through Bethany Church in Greenland.
Last major achievement: Getting Buy America legislation passed in New Hampshire with SFNE.
