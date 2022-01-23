Adam Gaudet

College/post grad degrees: Keene State College, BS — Business Management
What motivates you to give back to your community?
The opportunity to have a positive impact on someone’s day. We all face challenging times – it’s important to know others are there to lend support when it’s needed.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Coming out will be worth it! You will be accepted as your authentic self by your family and friends, you will be able to legally marry the person you love, and you can still have children and grow your family.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Affordable and available housing! Young professionals are struggling to find housing that they can afford to own/rent in the Granite State – we need to change that ASAP (which is my primary goal as the 2022 President of the New Hampshire Association of REALTORS).
Volunteer activities: Federal Political Coordinator for Congressman Pappas on behalf of the National Association of REALTORS; serve on the Advocacy Committee at Stay Work Play and on the Government Affairs Committee at the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce; annual Judge at the DECA State Competition; co-founder of the 603 Birch Realty Nursing Scholarship at Keene State College.
Last major achievement: Being elected 2022 President of the New Hampshire Association of REALTORS.