Family: Parents, longtime residents of Dunbarton, Joe and Pam Milioto; long time boyfriend, Matt; dog — Kona
High school: Goffstown
College: MBA from UNH Durham
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Price only matters in the absence of value. This was instrumental in building my business. We are constantly trying to prove our product or services’ value and justifying our prices. I remind myself that not every client may be the right fit, and the right client will see the value of what you bring and will not question the price that comes with it.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Since I was a child, community has been part of my life – growing up in a small town like Dunbarton, community is in your DNA. I am a strong believer that we each have an obligation to give back, however we may be able, if that is time, money, or both. It also fills my cup of gratitude and satisfaction to give what I can to others who may be in need.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Take a year and move to an island. Life goes so quickly and many things in life will be there when you get back. There are so many things you can learn about yourself by pushing out of your comfort zone and trying something crazy before the stresses of life take over.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
More affordable housing. The struggle to start a career and obtain a great place to live without breaking the bank is a constant struggle for many. I have several friends with young children that are continuing to live at home because they can’t justify the cost of housing. We have great work opportunities and fantastic towns and cities to live in, just need a shift in cost.
Volunteer activities: 100 Women Who Care member; director for BNI NH; board member for Make-A-Wish NH as well as Wish Granter and committee member for their Rafting for Wishes Event.
Last major achievement: Successfully starting and building a brand to help local small businesses with their human resources needs. Five years in and we are still growing by double digits every year. Being named Member of the Year for BNI NH for the entire state.