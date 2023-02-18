Age 35, Hampton resident
Partner and COO, Head of Experience Practice, The ATOM Group; Founder, Lead Practitioner, GRIT + GRACE
Birthplace: Flint, Michigan
High school: Birmingham Seaholm High School
College: University of Pennsylvania (BA, BASc), University of Toronto (MSc)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
“Don’t go to medical school.” I always loved biology and the wonders of the human body, so what better way to apply that passion than to become a doctor and serve the community, I thought. In high school, I had a summer internship at an inner-city Detroit pediatric endocrinology clinic, and, near the end of it, the practice manager sat me down after a long day of inpatient visits to tell me how hard it was in our current medical system to help the next generation while still keeping his staff employed. “Every day, I’m being faced with the most difficult decisions of doing what I know is best for these children or the things that our clinic can be reimbursed for to remain open. If you want to truly help people with their health, don’t go to medical school.” I have no regrets in choosing a path of applying the power of technology and the care of everyday wellness practitioners to foster community health.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Giving to those who least expect it — in any capacity or scenario — is this raw, simple pleasure of mine. I look for every opportunity to share delight in my life. The cashier at the grocery store, the fellow walker with their dog, the call center customer support representative — how can I make this interaction with them one they remember beyond this fleeting moment or laugh about at the end of the day. Those interactions do add up and bring good karma into the world. One of the major downsides of working in a technology field is that I am often chained to my computer, so I love even more being in the field to experience people in their full color and it’s been so rewarding to share this with my dog, Lana. She has a gift in inspiring joy wherever she goes, so how could I not share that with the world?!
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Seek communities. Groups of people with common interests and shared goals supporting each other make the world go round. They are where real change happens and will stand the test of time.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I admit (and may regret doing so!) that prior to moving here, I would have confused New Hampshire and Vermont on a map like any other Midwesterner. It started as a place where I could get a job between my Masters and my PhD, and nothing more. In time, I grew fond of the communities and quirks of the different regions, and how special the people and place are. But it was hard — really hard — to breakthrough as a young adult outsider to well-established social groups and young families. Making new friends as an adult is challenging — particularly if you don’t have young kids or are passionate about your work. Almost 15 years later now, I think the social scene has materially changed, as well as the mechanisms to get word out about communities and events to enable young professionals to connect. Making sure there are a rich variety of options outside work to help young people build a life (and not just a career) here is what I think will continue to attract young professionals.
Volunteer activities: Community therapy dog team with my pup, Lana. Some of the communities we serve are the Pease Greeters, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Abenaki Dental Care.
Last major achievement: Founding GRIT+GRACE, a coaching and consulting group specializing in the empowerment of women with chronic health conditions. It was the culmination of over two decades of work that I felt the community needed me to pass on. It’s still nascent, but I have high hopes of what it can become and who can be served by it!