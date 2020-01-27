Alyssa Lavoie

Age 35, Lyndeborough resident
Vice President of Operations, Chyme; Owner, Tumbleweeds Child Care Center
Birthplace: Lawrence, Mass., but grew up in Hudson
Family: Husband, Jon, and two boys: Owen and Connor
High school: Alvirne High School (Hudson)
College/post grad degrees: B.A. in Industrial Organizational Psychology
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Don’t apologize for believing in yourself. It is important to be confident in knowing what you are capable of and what you have to offer.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I truly believe that you get what you put into your community. The more you participate, invest and volunteer within your community, the more you will get from the community as a whole.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Every situation is a learning experience. Take advantage of even the tough or discouraging situations to learn and grow. Look at it as a challenge and opportunity, not a roadblock.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
More opportunities to work for young, start-up companies that can compete with the Massachusetts salaries, benefits and remote workforce options. Young professionals are eager to be a part of that entrepreneurial story to success, but those opportunities are limited in New Hampshire compared to just over the border in Massachusetts, a less than 45-minute drive for many.
Volunteer activities: CASA volunteer, member of Wilton-Lyndeborough Women’s Club, member of PTO.Last major achievement: Purchased Tumbleweeds Child Care Center in January 2020.