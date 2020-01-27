Amanda Beegle

Amanda Beegle - pic1
Age 30, Berlin resident

Tax Manager, Gamwell, Caputo, Kelsch and Co., PLLC

Birthplace: York, Pa.

Family: Husband, Bryan Beegle, and first baby on the way, due in May

High school: Northeastern High School (Manchester, Pa.)

College/post grad degrees: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with concentration in Accounting, Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, John L. Grove College of Business

What is the best career advice you ever received?

Never stop learning and always ask questions. No matter what your age or where you are in your career, there is always more to learn.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

I truly enjoy the opportunity to give back to my community and seeing the difference you can make in someone’s life, no matter how big or small. I am proud of my local community and always want to further enhance the area. Volunteering is one way to develop and grow myself as a person and help others at the same time.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

I would tell my 22-year-old self that you can’t try to plan out your whole life; there will always be something that alters your plans. Don’t be afraid to take risks while you are young and travel as much as you can!

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

New Hampshire is already a great place for young professionals in terms of having countless opportunities for outdoor activities and entertainment. However, the limited availability of year-round, professional jobs, especially in the northern parts of New Hampshire, can make retaining young professionals difficult. Many young professionals need to work multiple jobs just to cover the rising costs of housing expenses and student debt. Developing career grade employment opportunities would not only attract young professionals but would also entice young families to remain in the state.

Volunteer activities: Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence (Board – Treasurer); Supporting the Active Young Professional in the Mount Washington Valley (STAY MWV) (Committee Member); Governor’s Millennial Advisory Council (Committee Member).

Last major achievement: Helping to raise funds for the STAY MWV student debt assistance program, which supports active young professionals in the Mount Washington Valley by alleviating a portion of their student debt. Last year, we were able to distribute $9,000 of funds and we have distributed over $50,000 over the past four years.

