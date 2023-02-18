Age 38, Wilton resident
General Dentist and Owner, Nashua Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry, PLLC
Birthplace: Nashua
Family: Husband, daughter (9), son (6)
High school: Wilton Lyndeborough Cooperative High School
College: Doctorate of Dental Medicine, Masters in Public Health, Bachelors of Science in Medical Biology
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Strive for what you truly want and what really interests you and the drive will be there. But when things get tough, which they inevitably will, never ever give up and always find a way.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am very blessed by God and have been helped by many people along the way. I want to therefore help others and possibly provide opportunities for other people around me and from our community.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Embrace life and opportunities. Make big dreams and goals, but relax and enjoy the journey.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Very little. New Hampshire is already quite a gem. A wonderful place to raise a family, safe, with access to great educational opportunities.
Volunteer activities: I have provided dental treatment for numerous underserved and those in need. Previously, I participated in the state’s denture program, which provides dentures to patients who cannot afford them. I have donated treatment for veterans and active military on multiple occasions as well as provided dental treatment with the V.A. at various clinics. For two years, I worked at the Dental Connection, a nonprofit dental clinic in the heart of Nashua. I served four years on the Greater Nashua Dental Society board. And I have also volunteered at my local church, having assisted in teaching Junior Church.
Last major achievement: Purchasing, operating, and growing a biological centric dental practice, during and under the constraints and difficulties of the recent pandemic.
