Amanda Venezia, MEd, SNS

  • Updated
Amanda Venezia - pic1
Buy Now

Age 35, Merrimack resident

Director of Dining Services, Londonderry School District; Lead Consultant, Food For Schools

Birthplace: Boston, Mass.

Family: Steve (beloved husband), Gabby (sassy 6-year-old), Nicholas (wrecking ball 3-year-old), Mom – Ann Marie, Dad – Jude, and Lady (Barbie)

High school: Boston Latin Academy

College/post grad degrees: Bachelor’s in Hospitality Management, Master’s in Education from UMASS Boston, Certificate from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition

What is the best career advice you ever received?

I can’t recall so I guess it wasn’t good advice, hahaha. I do mentor other food service directors and I always tell them to be gracious with themselves and patient. There is so much to learn and it takes years to become knowledgeable in all of the unique facets of running a restaurant within a school. Don’t become frustrated or doubt your capabilities in the face of a new and challenging adversity.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

My mother’s incredible example. She is the kindest, most gracious, generous person and I thank God every day for her. She was incredibly active as a volunteer in our community and church. Her stellar example taught me generosity of spirit and the gift that volunteering can be, not only to the people or organization but also to yourself.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

So many things! Slow down. Enjoy the journey. Stop looking towards the next step/goal. Savor the moment and sit in the present.

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

Highlighting the incredible opportunities for career and family life. In New Hampshire you can truly have it all while enjoying direct access to the beauty that is New Hampshire’s nature.

Volunteer activities: Active member of Movement Christian Church; Head Chef of Hillsboro’s Schnitzelfest for four years; Head Chef of Londonderry’s Veteran’s Breakfast for five years; volunteer at Londonderry’s Thanksgiving basket distribution for five years; cooperative administrator of the Lancer Closet.

Last major achievement: Named a Food Service Director Magazine’s Rising Star of 2019.

40 Under Forty Sponsors













Upcoming Event

March 18, 2020 at the Grappone Conference Center, Concord, NH

A reception for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 will be held in March. Network with the best and brightest young leaders in our state.

Registration is now open!

Tickets are $45

Register

4:30 - 5:15 pm - VIP Reception

The VIP reception is only open to 2020 class, past recipients and other guests by invitation only

5:15 - 6:00 pm - Cocktail Reception

6:00 - 7:30 pm - Awards Presentation

View the event recap and photos from 2019

Sponsorship

Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event.  There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Stephanie Baxter at 603-206-7833 or sbaxter@unionleader.com

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020

Guidelines:

  • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
  • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2021.
  • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
  • Candidates may nominate themselves.
  • Previous winners are not eligible.
  • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
  • Selections are not final until announced.
  • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
  • Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
  • DEADLINE: All nominations must be received by October 6, 2019

SUBMIT A NOMINATION

<]