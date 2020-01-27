Amanda Venezia, MEd, SNS

Age 35, Merrimack resident
Director of Dining Services, Londonderry School District; Lead Consultant, Food For Schools
Birthplace: Boston, Mass.
Family: Steve (beloved husband), Gabby (sassy 6-year-old), Nicholas (wrecking ball 3-year-old), Mom – Ann Marie, Dad – Jude, and Lady (Barbie)
High school: Boston Latin Academy
College/post grad degrees: Bachelor’s in Hospitality Management, Master’s in Education from UMASS Boston, Certificate from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition
What is the best career advice you ever received?
I can’t recall so I guess it wasn’t good advice, hahaha. I do mentor other food service directors and I always tell them to be gracious with themselves and patient. There is so much to learn and it takes years to become knowledgeable in all of the unique facets of running a restaurant within a school. Don’t become frustrated or doubt your capabilities in the face of a new and challenging adversity.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
My mother’s incredible example. She is the kindest, most gracious, generous person and I thank God every day for her. She was incredibly active as a volunteer in our community and church. Her stellar example taught me generosity of spirit and the gift that volunteering can be, not only to the people or organization but also to yourself.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
So many things! Slow down. Enjoy the journey. Stop looking towards the next step/goal. Savor the moment and sit in the present.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Highlighting the incredible opportunities for career and family life. In New Hampshire you can truly have it all while enjoying direct access to the beauty that is New Hampshire’s nature.
Volunteer activities: Active member of Movement Christian Church; Head Chef of Hillsboro’s Schnitzelfest for four years; Head Chef of Londonderry’s Veteran’s Breakfast for five years; volunteer at Londonderry’s Thanksgiving basket distribution for five years; cooperative administrator of the Lancer Closet.
Last major achievement: Named a Food Service Director Magazine’s Rising Star of 2019.