College: Bachelors of Science Degree, Marketing, from Southern New Hampshire University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Some of the best advice I received when I became the owner of Barre Life was be the CEO of your life. Getting help from others is always great, but don’t forget to stay true to your own values and make the best decision for you. More advice I recently received was to set lofty goals and tell people about them. Goals are meant to be a reach, and it’s OK if you don’t always hit them.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I have a real passion for small businesses. Seeing everyone succeed is what motivates me. The impact that shopping small has on our community is another major factor for me. The Manchester downtown business community is so strong right now. We have all come together to help each other and build all our businesses up. The pandemic brought us all closer and it’s truly such a beautiful thing. Support your local businesses as much as you can.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
I would tell myself not to set limits on my abilities. I never dreamed of owning my own business, but now I can’t imagine not. It helped push me out of my comfort zone and made me stronger in all aspects of my career.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I think a lot of people in the city are working extremely hard to make it better than ever. There is more housing going up, renovations of underutilized buildings, recreational space, new restaurants and businesses opening, amazing companies to work at. I think this is one of the best times to be a young professional in New Hampshire, get involved in all of the local networks and embrace the opportunities that are available here.
Volunteer activities: Board member of the Greater Manchester Chamber; on the Leadership Greater Manchester Steering Committee; part of the Downtown Business Committee.
Last major achievement: Completing Goldman Sach’s 10k Small Business program.