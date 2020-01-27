Benjamin T. Siracusa Hillman

Ben Siracusa Hillman - pic1
Age 39, Exeter

Attorney, Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.

Birthplace: Manhasset, N.Y.

Family: Spouse, Betty Luther Hillman (also a Forty Under 40 Class of 2020 honoree), who teaches at Phillips Exeter Academy. We also have a daughter, age 9.

High school: Nichols School, Buffalo, N.Y.

College/post grad degrees: A.B. Harvard University (2003); J.D. Yale Law School (2008)

What is the best career advice you ever received?

If you are lucky enough to get to choose between a job that you are excited to take and a job that you think will better advance your career, choose the job that you are excited about. Career paths are rarely linear, and interests develop and evolve throughout life. Giving your interests and passions space to grow and develop is more fulfilling than following a narrow path.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

From a young age, I have always viewed contributing to my community as essential. Our society depends on it, and as someone fortunate enough to grow up with parents and an extended community who loved, nurtured, and supported me, I can’t imagine not paying it forward.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

I feel fortunate not to regret any decisions I made as a 22-year-old, so I have little advice to offer my 22-year-old self! Turning the question around, my 22-year-old self would probably advise my 39-year-old self to remember that taking calculated risks is an important part of living a fulfilling and worthwhile life.What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

The lack of much public transportation and dense, diverse urban centers makes New Hampshire different than many of the places to which young professionals are flocking. Further thoughtful development of those city and town centers that do exist, and linking them by transit, could help. High priorities would be restoring a train line between Concord and Boston via Manchester and Nashua, and running the Downeaster more than five times each way per day and timing it so it can be used for northbound commuting (from Exeter or Durham to Dover, for instance).

Volunteer activities:

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, 2013-present

Board Chair (2018-present); Treasurer (2014-17); Board Member (2013-present)

N.H. Chapter of National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, 2014-present

President (2016-18); Treasurer (2014-16); Board Member (2014-present)

Low-income Taxpayer Assistance Program. I do pro bono legal work through the New Hampshire Bar’s Low-Income Taxpayer Assistance Program.

New Hampshire Supreme Court Society, 2016-present

Board Member (2016-present)

Volunteer Income Tax Preparer, 2010-18. (I have taken a hiatus from this while serving as Board Chair for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England)

Last major achievement: Co-drafting legislation that, if passed this year, will simplify the estate administration process in New Hampshire in many circumstances.

