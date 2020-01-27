Betty Luther Hillman

Age 39, Exeter resident
History Teacher, Phillips Exeter Academy
Birthplace: Minneapolis, Minn.
Family: Spouse, Benjamin Siracusa Hillman (also in the 40 Under 40 Class of 2020); daughter, age 9.
High school: Hopkins High School, Minnetonka, Minn.
College/post grad degrees: B.A. from Harvard University; M.A. from University of Chicago; Ph.D. from Yale University.
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Anything that you are doing right now, no matter how separate it might seem from your long-term goals, is preparing you for the next step. Even if you’re flipping burgers to make some extra money or volunteering just for fun, you’re learning skills, making connections, and discovering your interests.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I had great opportunities growing up in Minnesota; in particular, the state had an active debate league in which my high school (and many others) were involved. I wanted the same opportunities for kids in New Hampshire. Debate is an important activity for building research, writing, and speaking skills and for learning about current events and philosophical reasoning. I’m excited to help other New Hampshire schools start debate teams and to provide opportunities for students to participate in debate competitions. If you want to start a debate team at your school, please contact me!
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Twenty-two was such a scary time because, being just out of college, I didn’t have a clear professional path. I would tell myself to relax and enjoy exploring the world, and that I would figure it out. And that I should definitely ask Ben out on a date!What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I’m on the cusp of the millennial generation, which is the most diverse group in American history. Making New Hampshire an attractive place to move regardless of one’s background, race, country of origin, religion, gender or sexual identity, etc. is crucial, and it involves thinking about diversity in all realms: what we teach about in schools, what religious institutions exist, what kinds of foods we have in local restaurants and grocery stores, places to get one’s hair styled, etc.
Volunteer activities: President of the New Hampshire Debate League.
Last major achievement: Creating the New Hampshire Debate League, which is now officially a 501C3 charitable organization.