Blake R. Wayman

Executive Vice President, Boston Partners Financial Group
Birthplace: Concord
Family: Wife, Katrina; and two children, Dean (10) and Macy (7)
High school: Concord High School, 2001
College/post grad degrees: Bates College, 2005
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Seek out and learn from people who excel. I have been very fortunate to gain insights from some amazing people over the years. I am almost two decades into growing my financial business by tweaking some of their best practices and ideas and merging them with my own.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I love New Hampshire. Growing up here, I often heard how New Hampshire was “such a great place to raise a family,” and I benefitted from that throughout my childhood. Then, when Katrina and I began raising a family of our own, we wanted our children to feel those same connections. By being involved in our community, I can do my part to make sure this tradition continues.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Keep up the hard work! Small, consistent habits will yield huge results. Knowing how many people depend on me for their financial futures is an extremely motivating factor in how I live my day-to-day life. Balance all of that with humility, and a good sense of humor.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Consciously supporting new and local establishments allows for the community to flourish and helps draw professionals from a variety of fields to enrich everything we know and love about the Granite State. This is a question that we dove into headfirst when planning for the Bank of NH Stage (CCA’s newest performing arts venue in Concord.) The Young Professionals Advisory Committee that helped work on this project was made up of the exact people we want to attract to the area.
Volunteer activities: Board chair for the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord; youth tennis, baseball and soccer coach for my children; percussionist, currently playing with the Mr. Aaron Band in live shows.
Last major achievement: I was honored to be asked to Chair the Capitol Center for the Arts Board this past fall. The CCA is made up of the most talented and hardworking people, who consistently bring quality performance art into the region for the community to enjoy. What better way to entice others to come visit and stay in our beautiful state.