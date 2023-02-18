Age 38, Dover resident
Chief Executive Officer, SC Digital
Birthplace: Portland, Maine
Family: Jennifer (wife), Jewel (7) Harper (6)
High school: Central High School Manchester
College: Undergraduate degree in Business from UNH and MBA from Paul College of Business in 2013
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Step up, say yes, volunteer to do the thing … and figure out the rest later.
When it comes to growing your business and your network, remember the golden BNI rule: givers gain. The best way to advance your career and your authority is to give help without any expectation to receive. Offer expertise. Volunteer to do work for someone who needs it. Mobilize your resources for the betterment of those around you and you’ll find it comes back to you.
Help people get what they want out of life, and you’ll find they reciprocate.
Learn to take personal responsibility for all the problems you see around you. If you approach problems from a perspective of, “What did I do to contribute to that problem,” then that makes it a lot easier to fix those problems. If, on the other hand, you view your circumstances as out of your control, then you strip yourself of the ability to change them.
High motivation and effective processes are both necessary for business growth … but effective processes win the day.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I love doing good things for other people. Additionally, I love being in the presence of other people who have similar interests in doing the same.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Start a business early, and start buying whole life insurance policies.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I think New Hampshire is already extremely attractive to your professionals! Beautiful outdoors, close proximity to cities like Boston but still cute downtown areas like Portsmouth. Low tax burden (until you start buying homes ... then it definitely gets more expensive), wonderful school options, relatively low exposure to weather and climate disasters (so far). So, try as I might, I can’t think of a whole lot New Hampshire as a state could do to make it more attractive to young professionals. On the other hand, at SC Digital, we spend a lot of time trying to find ways our company can be attractive to young professionals. With 100% remote work and the ability to contribute from anywhere in the world, while spending the days doing engaging work with super interesting businesses, we’re trying to harness all available resources so our team members can live the life they want while growing with our company.
Volunteer activities: Board member of Annie’s Angels Memorial Fund; volunteer at Rochester Opera House; volunteer usher at Seacoast Rep; digital marketing support for Annie’s Angels.
Last major achievement: Received the Founder’s Award from Annie’s Angels in 2022, named to Seacoast NH 10 to Watch in 2021.