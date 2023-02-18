Attorney, Director and Shareholder, Orr & Reno, Professional Association
Birthplace: North Andover, Mass.
Family: My wife, Madalyn; two kids; two dogs and a cat
High school: St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.)
College: B.A., Boston College; J.D., Northeastern University School of Law; M.B.A., Northeastern University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
There is no substitute for hard work. Overcome your fears, keep your mind sharp and your body fit, and tackle new challenges.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am a flatlander by birth, but have spent my entire adult life in New Hampshire and have observed that community engagement, service, and generosity is uniquely ingrained in the character of residents of this state. As an Eagle Scout, I have been attuned to the importance of giving back from a young age and in adulthood have had the good fortune to work for organizations that have supported and prioritized community service both within and outside the workplace, providing the opportunity for me to share my time, treasure, and talent in a variety of settings.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
You don’t know what you don’t know, and that’s OK. Keep an open mind, take calculated risks, learn from your mistakes, and have compassion for yourself and others along the way.
Volunteer activities: NH LAKES (board member 2019-22; Secretary and Executive Committee member 2022; Governance Committee – 2019 to present).
Last major achievement: Aside from successfully sleep training our “spirited” 2-year-old throughout much of 2022 and not transforming into an actual zombie, joining the partnership of one of New Hampshire’s oldest and most prestigious law firms.