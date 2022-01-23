Brennan Ward

Age 37, Litchfield resident
Vice President, Novus Public Affairs
Birthplace: Littleton
Family: Wife, Elise Ward; son, Miles Ward; dog, Camden
High school: Littleton High School
College/post grad degrees: The George Washington University, Graduate School of Political Management, Master of Professional Studies; University of New Hampshire, B.A. Psychology, Minor Political Science
What is the best career advice you ever received?
I received this sage advice from a former graduate school professor. He advised to begin your career trying a lot of diverse jobs, and even different career paths. This way you will better understand what you enjoy and don’t enjoy doing. Once you have a chosen career path, get really good at your job and identify mentors within your industry that will help you improve your craft. After enough time paying your “dues,” then look for opportunities to scale up and monetize, respectfully.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
All the fantastic patient advocacy groups, nonprofits and local organizations I work with in the state that dedicate themselves fully to their causes. As a small government state, they work tirelessly to address so many unfilled needs in our local communities, often serving the most vulnerable and at-risk populations among us. These wonderful folks rarely receive the credit they deserve for making New Hampshire the best state in the nation to live. They deserve our respect and gratitude.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Be thankful that you are fortunate to grow up in an amazing community like Littleton with some of the best people, community advocates and civic leaders. You can learn a lot from them.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Nothing comes to mind. Gov. Sununu and his team have done a fantastic job making New Hampshire such a desirable place to live, work and raise a family.
Volunteer activities: Epilepsy Foundation New England, New Hampshire State Council Member; Lupus Foundation New England, Board of Directors.
Last major achievement: Working in partnership with nonprofit health organizations throughout New Hampshire, we were able to educate our congressional delegation and other leaders in Congress about the need to change national health care policy to allow for Medicare coverage of new cancer detection and screening capabilities. Our efforts have greatly advanced the need for a policy change and garnered support from our delegation and leaders at the highest level of government. It is hopeful the enabling legislation will be enacted soon. If our collaborative work spares even one Granite State family from the hardships of a late-stage cancer diagnosis, it will be an incredibly meaningful professional and personal victory.