Bryanna Marceau

  • Updated
Bryanna Marceau - pic1
Buy Now

Age 37, Bow resident

Director of Operations and Programs, Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

Birthplace: New Hampshire

High school: Merrimack

College/post grad degrees: B.S. in Education, B.A. Social Sciences, Keene State College, currently working towards a certification from the Institute for Organizational Management.

What is the best career advice you ever received?

The best career advice I have ever received is the importance of creating a culture of accountability. Instead of worrying about or attempting to hide my mistakes, I was encouraged to own them, address them, learn from them, and move on. Developing clear expectations for yourself and for those you collaborate with leads to high-functioning organizations and work relationships.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

Giving back to your community is how you get to know the people who live around you. It creates opportunities to build common ground, and work towards both preserving and improving the quality of life for our families and neighbors. I am so fortunate to work for an organization which creates opportunities for me to give back to my community. In my day-to-day, I directly support community-building programs, including the Concord Young Professionals Network, Capital Area Student Leadership Program, and Leadership Greater Concord. I can see how my work impacts others and truly cherish the opportunity to work alongside so many community partners working tirelessly to strengthen our community.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

I would teach my 22-year-old self the rule of compound interest!

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

New Hampshire is already attractive to young professionals. I believe one of the biggest barriers facing young people to set roots in our state is the relationship between rate of pay and cost of living, particularly access to appropriately-priced housing and affordable transportation options. We have a responsibility to think creatively about how we can overcome these issues, which will ultimately benefit community members of all ages.

Volunteer activities: Governor’s Millennial Advisory Council, Chair of the Education Committee; Bank of New Hampshire Stage Young Professionals Advisory Committee, Member; CATCH Neighborhood Housing Community Relations Committee, Member; Intown Concord, Board Member; The Friendly Kitchen, Volunteer.

Upcoming Event

March 18, 2020 at the Grappone Conference Center, Concord, NH

A reception for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 will be held in March. Network with the best and brightest young leaders in our state.

Registration is now open!

Tickets are $45

Register

4:30 - 5:15 pm - VIP Reception

The VIP reception is only open to 2020 class, past recipients and other guests by invitation only

5:15 - 6:00 pm - Cocktail Reception

6:00 - 7:30 pm - Awards Presentation

View the event recap and photos from 2019

Sponsorship

Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event.  There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Stephanie Baxter at 603-206-7833 or sbaxter@unionleader.com

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020

Guidelines:

  • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
  • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2021.
  • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
  • Candidates may nominate themselves.
  • Previous winners are not eligible.
  • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
  • Selections are not final until announced.
  • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
  • Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
  • DEADLINE: All nominations must be received by October 6, 2019

SUBMIT A NOMINATION

40 Under Forty Sponsors













<]