Bryanna Marceau

Age 37, Bow resident
Director of Operations and Programs, Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce
Birthplace: New Hampshire
High school: Merrimack
College/post grad degrees: B.S. in Education, B.A. Social Sciences, Keene State College, currently working towards a certification from the Institute for Organizational Management.
What is the best career advice you ever received?
The best career advice I have ever received is the importance of creating a culture of accountability. Instead of worrying about or attempting to hide my mistakes, I was encouraged to own them, address them, learn from them, and move on. Developing clear expectations for yourself and for those you collaborate with leads to high-functioning organizations and work relationships.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Giving back to your community is how you get to know the people who live around you. It creates opportunities to build common ground, and work towards both preserving and improving the quality of life for our families and neighbors. I am so fortunate to work for an organization which creates opportunities for me to give back to my community. In my day-to-day, I directly support community-building programs, including the Concord Young Professionals Network, Capital Area Student Leadership Program, and Leadership Greater Concord. I can see how my work impacts others and truly cherish the opportunity to work alongside so many community partners working tirelessly to strengthen our community.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
I would teach my 22-year-old self the rule of compound interest!
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire is already attractive to young professionals. I believe one of the biggest barriers facing young people to set roots in our state is the relationship between rate of pay and cost of living, particularly access to appropriately-priced housing and affordable transportation options. We have a responsibility to think creatively about how we can overcome these issues, which will ultimately benefit community members of all ages.
Volunteer activities: Governor’s Millennial Advisory Council, Chair of the Education Committee; Bank of New Hampshire Stage Young Professionals Advisory Committee, Member; CATCH Neighborhood Housing Community Relations Committee, Member; Intown Concord, Board Member; The Friendly Kitchen, Volunteer.