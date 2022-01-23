Chad Daniel Marc Johnson

College/post grad degrees: AS in IT from NHTI; BS in IT from SNHU; working on MS in Cyber Security at SNHU
What is the best career advice you ever received?
People are an organization’s most valuable asset. Typically, loyalty is not given to a brand or company, but to the people one works with/for. How people are treated can determine if that person is willing to go the extra mile, or do just the bare minimum because they see no reason to do more than that.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Being in the military for the past 12 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to travel many different places and see different areas and communities throughout this world and it’s really given me an appreciation for New Hampshire and in particular, the Concord community. I’ve seen Concord transform over the past couple decades in great ways, and I hope to contribute more to that now and in the future.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Invest in Bitcoin! But also this: “You’re going to continue to waste the next eight years of your life doing nothing until you finally get yourself on track, and you will never be able to get those years back. Stop taking life for granted and do it now, so you don’t have to regret it later. To quote Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, ‘Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.’”
Volunteer activities: Steering Committee for Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) and Friendly Kitchen.
Last major achievement: Graduating from Warrant Officer Basic Course at the top of my class and receiving both the Distinguished Honor Graduate and Leadership Awards. I’m also happy to announce my engagement to Caroline Weiber Reina.