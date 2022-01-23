Chad Stearns

College/post grad degrees: Northeastern University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Work in a field that makes you happy and you can be passionate about. We end up working a majority of our lives, so we should be happy with what we are doing, and when you are passionate about it, it doesn’t always seem like work and time flies by.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Being able to see all the work you put in on a project make physical and lasting differences in your community and neighbors’ lives. I have found it very rewarding to see ideas transform into projects that have been awarded funding and have been completed.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Projects are completed through partnerships, nothing is completed alone. Find people that are passionate about working on the same things as you, and work together to realize solutions. New Hampshire is full of great people and organizations that can help move your project forward.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I think that New Hampshire has a lot to offer young professionals including quality of life, great school systems, a great healthcare system, and a fantastic economy, just to name a few attributes. That being said, they won’t be able to live here if they can’t find any housing. We have a drastic shortage of homes for first-time home buyers that is inhibiting young professionals from both staying and moving here.
Volunteer activities: Current: Littleton Industrial Development Corporation – Secretary/Clerk; Littleton Rotary Club – Board Member, Scholarship Auction Chair; North Country Home Health & Hospice – Board member, Finance Commitee; Littleton River District Commission – Commission member since inception in 2013. Previous: Littleton Board of Selectmen (3/19 – 3/21); Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce – Board member (2014-17).
Last major achievement: Any community project takes tons of community partners. The abandonment of the railroad on the Littleton Rail Trail was something I helped work on for over eight years with partners at the local, state, and federal level to not only get the railroad abandonded, but also removed so that the rail trail could finally be realized and used by various groups.