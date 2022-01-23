Chau M. Ngo

College/post grad degrees: Massachusetts College of Art and Design, BFA Art Education
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Listen to the people you serve. Survey the community, take feedback, hear concerns, and track trends. You can be as innovative or creative with the work you do, but it does not serve anyone good if it does not meet the needs of the community. Listen. Listen. Listen.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am a proud product of the Manchester school system, as well Breakthrough Manchester, City Year Young Heroes, and Upward Bound. I learned first hand the benefit of community-centered resources, programs, and work. It was through those programs that I learned and did things for the first time: went on college tours, volunteered in the community, hiked a mountain, took a poetry class, wrote a college essay, found belonging in a community, and was academically and socially challenged. These “first” experiences taught me that with the right resources and support, students from that neighborhood have the ability to define and achieve their own success. I was able to take the values and skills I learned to become the first to graduate college in my family, because of programs like Breakthrough.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Slow down! Good work takes time and it is important to slow down and not burn yourself out. As important as it is to take action, it is also important to listen, take time to think, and let things percolate.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Affordable housing and equitable education would make New Hampshire more attractive. It is unfair to expect people to contribute positively to the state if the state does not invest in its people.
Volunteer activities: MCAC Education Committee member and Manchester Arts Commissioner.
Last major achievement: 2020 New Hampshire Women’s Foundation AmplifiHER Honoree and 2018-2019 Fulbright Scholar Grantee.