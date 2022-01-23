Chris Duhaime

College/post grad degrees: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Bachelor’s Dual Major with Marketing and Business
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Treat everyone you meet with respect and kindness. You never know what kind of opportunity could come from it. Don’t be afraid to take risks and venture outside of your comfort zone. Some of the scariest things are the most rewarding.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I always like the idea of making someone’s day a little better or easier. Life is hard enough as it is that when you can make someone’s day a little easier it can help in a big way. Seeing a smile of someone that you’ve helped is motivating to continue to give back to the community.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Jump in early and take risks. You have plenty of time to make up for your mistakes.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Better public transportation. More affordable housing downtown. More community driven events.
Volunteer activities: Board of Directors for Best Buddies; Board of Directors for Game Plan Sports; Board of Directors for the nonprofit cooperative Toys for Tots.
Last major achievement: I was recently honored during the Best Buddies Gala with an achievement award for my work in helping to fundraise for the organization.