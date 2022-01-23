Chris Irwin Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Photo Provided by Chris Irwin Age 35, Meredith residentPresident, Irwin Automotive GroupBirthplace: LaconiaFamily: Father, Peter; mother, Sarah; sister, Kara; wife, Rose; son, Bryson (2); brother-in-law, DanHigh school: Laconia High SchoolCollege/post grad degrees: University of RichmondWhat is the best career advice you ever received?“Keep the faith,” from my grandfather, Bob Irwin. You’re not always going to have downtime so take advantage of it when it’s there, from my father, Peter Irwin. Out work everyone.What motivates you to give back to your community?Our community has done so much for myself and our family over the last six-plus decades it makes it easy, fun and fulfilling to give back.What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?Patience.What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?Weather that appealed to a greater percentage of the population year round.Volunteer activities: Dozens of local organizations we are involved with in central New Hampshire and give back to annually.Last major achievement: Our businesses year after year set records regardless of our economy, COVID or the ups/downs of our industry.I would like to thank Jordan Brown and Joe Collie for the nomination. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Phil Sletten Elizabeth Brochu Scott MacFarland Patrick Santoso Tricia J. Zahn Sara Persechino Steven Curt Joe Chase Ramey Sylvester Chau M. Ngo Keri Pappalardo Nathan P. Warecki Antonia L. Altomare, DO, MPH Laura Hartz Jillian Montmarquet Mikel MacAuley Drew Guay Christina A. Ferrari Sabrina Dunlap Celebrating the 2021 class of 40 Under Forty +59 Hilary Holmes Rheaume Tyler York William J. Wyman, DO Blake R. Wayman Meghan Noyes Rory Parnell Nichole Davis Victoria Arlen Ross Joseph Dugas Dan Heying Nathan Fennessy Zachery A. Palmer Samantha Kirsh Marty Parichand Israel Piedra Robin Dow Parker Piper Runnion-Bareford Karen Zook Katelyn Comeau Chris Irwin Class of 2021 Adam Coughlin Adam Gaudet Adam J. Mead Ali Sekou Antonia L. Altomare, DO, MPH Blake R. Wayman Brennan Ward Cady G. Hickman Caitlyn A. Hauke, Ph.D. Catherine Workman Celebrating the 2021 class of 40 Under Forty Chad Daniel Marc Johnson Chad Stearns Chau M. Ngo Chris Duhaime Chris Irwin Christina A. Ferrari Congratulations to the Class of 2022 Crystal-Lee Thompson Dan Heying Dr. Michael Whaland, EdD Dr. Phillip Falardeau Drew Guay Elizabeth Brochu Fiona McEnany Hilary Holmes Rheaume Israel Piedra James Kaklamanos, Ph.D. Janelle Gorman Jared Guilmett Jason J. Sgro Jillian Montmarquet Joe Chase Joel Mercier John L. Ward Joseph Emmons Josh Hardy Julie R. Morse Kaleigh Barker Van Valkenburgh Karen Zook