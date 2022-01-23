Chris Irwin

Age 35, Meredith resident

President, Irwin Automotive Group

Birthplace: Laconia

Family: Father, Peter; mother, Sarah; sister, Kara; wife, Rose; son, Bryson (2); brother-in-law, Dan

High school: Laconia High School

College/post grad degrees: University of Richmond

What is the best career advice you ever received?

“Keep the faith,” from my grandfather, Bob Irwin. You’re not always going to have downtime so take advantage of it when it’s there, from my father, Peter Irwin. Out work everyone.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

Our community has done so much for myself and our family over the last six-plus decades it makes it easy, fun and fulfilling to give back.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Patience.

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

Weather that appealed to a greater percentage of the population year round.

Volunteer activities: Dozens of local organizations we are involved with in central New Hampshire and give back to annually.

Last major achievement: Our businesses year after year set records regardless of our economy, COVID or the ups/downs of our industry.

I would like to thank Jordan Brown and Joe Collie for the nomination.