Age 39, Amherst resident
Shareholder, Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A.
Birthplace: Alexandria, Va.
Family: Husband, Tim; son, Rex; and Boston Terrier, Iggy
High school: The Madeira School in McLean, Va.
College/post grad degrees: B.A., with distinction, Boston University; M.A., with thesis honors, Boston University School of Medicine; J.D., University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law (formerly Franklin Pierce Law Center)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Over the years, I have been taught many things but the best career advice that I have ever received is that as an attorney, I am ultimately in the customer service business. And, just as importantly, acting with honesty, integrity, and ethics is above all else. I also keep these words from Shirley Chisholm in my mind: “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am driven by the sense that it is my responsibility, as a member of the community, to give back to my community as much as I can, so that the community is better and stronger for all. I have been fortunate in life, and I am most fulfilled when I can serve others, so that they may benefit too, or work to accomplish change that is needed. Volunteering and giving back to my community has always been a value that I hold dear, and continuing to do this is more important now than ever.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
That life is not linear, and there is beauty in that. To slow down a bit, worry less, and be more mindful of the present moment.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire already has so many elements that make it an attractive place for young professionals to live and work. But, to ensure that there are economic opportunities for these professionals, we need to continue to attract to New Hampshire a diversity of employers, including more in the high-tech and advanced manufacturing industries. Multimodal public transportation, affordable childcare, and affordable housing are also key. For those with children, we must better and more equitably fund our public education system. And finally, we must work to increase diversity in our population and support that diversity so that all feel welcome and included here.
Volunteer activities: Current: New Hampshire Women’s Bar Association, Board of Directors (2011-Present), in many leadership roles (Vice President, 2016-18, Treasurer, 2014-16), most recently President (2018-20). Currently serving on the Board as Immediate Past President until 2022. New Hampshire Tech Alliance, Board of Directors (2020–Present), Chair of the Government Affairs Committee (2020-Present), Member of the BioMedTech Committee. New Hampshire Access to Justice Commission, appointed by the New Hampshire Supreme Court (2018-Present), Committee Chair. Dean’s Advisory Council, University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law (2020-Present) Prior: Equality Health Center, Board of Directors (2014-17); New Hampshire Bar Association, Gender Equality Committee (2012-14).
Last major achievement: Awarded the 2020 Philip S. Hollman Award for Gender Equality by the New Hampshire Bar Association. Established on the occasion of the Honorable Philip S. Hollman’s retirement from the Superior Court bench in 2003, this is a prestigious award presented to those who exhibit dedication to promoting respect and fair treatment towards all members of the judicial system, and have served as a leader and role model in matters of gender equality.