Age 27, Manchester resident
Small Business and Community Development Director, Greater Manchester Chamber
Birthplace: Nashua
Family: Son of Sue and Chris, brother to Kayla, and father to 7-year-old rescue pup Rocky!
High school: Goffstown High School
College: University of New Hampshire — B.A. Communication Arts
What is the best career advice you ever received?
“Just try,” whenever an obstacle or uncertainty has come my way professionally, I think of that advice. I have always rallied behind the act of trying and knowing that despite success or failure – I can give it my best attempt and that is what matters most.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am grateful for all the support I had from my community growing up and am driven by a desire to give back. Serving in office was meaningful to this goal as it allowed me to work with others to find and implement solutions to the problems hurting our communities. My work at the Chamber now allows me to work directly with local businesses and stakeholders to improve the vitality of our region and unlock opportunities for our businesses and residents in the region.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Being the first staffer in New Hampshire on then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign in March of 2019 was an incredible learning experience. If I were to talk to my 22-year-old self, I would encourage myself to take that opportunity when it arises despite the advice of others who discouraged me from doing so. During that campaign and my time in the House, I learned the true value of trying and perseverance despite any odds or obstacles.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Once young professionals overcome the hurdle of housing in New Hampshire, many struggle to find belonging and positive experiences within their new community. Cities and towns need to encourage the development of businesses and organizations that will help all residents find friends, entertainment, and connectivity in New Hampshire. I am proud to be working on this through Manchester Young Professionals, where we help connect young professionals socially and professionally to our community at large.
Volunteer activities: Volunteer with Manchester Urban Ponds Restoration Program and Manchester Holiday Parade; Board of Directors, Goffstown Historical Society, 2018-2022; Goffstown Budget Committee, Member 2017-2021 and Chair, 2018-2021; State Representative, House Education Committee, 2018-2020.
Last major achievement: Led the Chamber’s successful effort to bring back the Taco Tour to Downtown Manchester in 2022.