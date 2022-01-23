Congratulations to the Class of 2022

TODAY 23 MEN AND 17 WOMEN join the party we like to call 40 Under Forty! I guess you could refer to them as honorees 801 through 840 from the New Hampshire Union Leader’s 21st year of celebrating movers, shakers and difference-makers across the Granite State.
All of these individuals have made professional and personal contributions to make New Hampshire a better place to live and work.
Nomination forms were gathered last fall. Nominees had to be younger than 40 and have lived in New Hampshire for the last three years.
In this section, the honorees share, in their own words, what motivates them to give back to their communities, words of wisdom they wish they could share with their 22-year-old self, and more.
The Union Leader would like to thank these folks for their time and efforts on this project. For the second year in a row, just about everyone donned a mask and drove to our office — some from as far away as Littleton — to have their photo taken. We appreciate their self-reflection and thoughtfulness shown in their answers to our open-response questions.
We applaud their accomplishments, and we invite readers to turn the pages and view all of their features — and please visit unionleader.com to read their expanded profiles and learn more about these motivated and giving individuals.
Reception plans
The return to an indoor reception is planned for the evening of April 6 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. Registration opens in February at unionleader.com/events.
– Thank you, Jennifer Lord, Special Sections Editor