EVERY WINTER, I have the pleasure of meeting 40 wonderful people who are both happy and proud to live and work here in New Hampshire.
Some were born and raised in other states, some are lifelong Granite Staters. They come from a large cross-section of job industries and have vastly different volunteer pursuits.
But the one thing these 18 women and 22 men have in common is a commitment to being active in their communities with the common goal of keeping New Hampshire a great place to be.
They are the members of the 2023 Class of 40 Under Forty — honorees 841 to 880 in our 22-year history of celebrating the state’s inspiring and giving young generation.
Nominations were gathered last fall. Nominees had to be younger than 40 and have lived in New Hampshire for the last three years.
In this special section, the honorees share, in their own words, what motivates them to give back to their communities, words of wisdom they wish they could share with their 22-year-old selves, and more.
I got to know these folks a little bit over the last few months, and we even met briefly when they traveled to our office and had their portrait taken by Union Leader photographer Jodie Andruskevic. Now we invite our readers to turn these pages and get to know them as well.