AFTER SPENDING HALF of the morning trying to write a summary description of the 2020 Class of 40 Under Forty, we gave up. This group is just too diverse to sum up in one neat and tidy paragraph.
So many career fields and occupations are represented: several educators; those who practice law and those who enforce it; health professionals; policy makers; consultants; trade industries like plumbing and landscaping; advocates for seniors, families and housing; theater productions; real estate; security and defense; sales; and a very strong showing from the world of finance.
And their volunteer and community activities are just as varied: coaching, blogging, volunteering for boards and committees, church activities, working with kids and helping families in need, and so much more.
The 21 women and 19 men chosen for our 19th annual Class of 40 Under Forty bring the total number of Granite Staters honored up to 760 since the program began in 2002. All of these individuals have made professional and personal contributions to make New Hampshire a better place to live and work.
The honorees range in age from 29 to 39. In fact, we have three honorees age 29, and we promised a “happy birthday” shoutout to Sarah Wrightsman, who celebrates the big 3-0 tomorrow (Jan. 28). The exact breakdown is three honorees in their 20s; 12 people between the ages of 30 and 35; and 25 folks pushing 40, currently ages 36 to 39.
Nomination forms were gathered last fall. Nominees had to be younger than age 40 and have lived in New Hampshire for the last three years.
This year’s Class of 40 Under Forty is sponsored by Dartmouth-Hitchcock; Primary Bank; Cross Insurance; Paul A. Pouliot & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.; and the Business and Industry Association.
In this section, the honorees share, in their own words, what motivates them to give back to their communities, the best career advice they have ever received and more.
The New Hampshire Union Leader would like to thank the members of the 19th Class of 40 Under Forty for their time and efforts on this project. For the first time in four years, since we changed the format to include portrait photos, all 40 honorees made it to the Union Leader offices to have their photo taken. We greatly appreciate their time and applaud this accomplishment!
Awards reception
Help us honor the 2020 40 Under Forty class at our annual reception on Wednesday, March 18. The reception will be held at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. This networking event is open to friends, family, past recipients and the public.
Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at www.unionleader.com/forty.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email events@unionleader.com for more information.
Expanded features online
The features for each honoree in this print product were edited due to space constraints. Visit www.unionleader.com/2020class to see their full features and learn even more about our Class of 2020.
Calling all alumni
The Union Leader has an active alumni program for all past 40 Under Forty recipients. If you have not received an email communication and would like to receive updates, please email events@unionleader.com with your updated contact information.