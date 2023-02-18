Age 29, Manchester resident
Director of Community Partnerships and Membership, Currier Museum of Art
Birthplace: Manchester
Family: Husband, Luke Benfield; father, Ron Breton; mother, Pam Eliason; brother, Beau Breton; two pups, Chuey & Otto
High school: Bedford High School
College: B.F.A., Painting, Savannah College of Art and Design; Graduate Degree, Arts Administration, Boston University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
I have been lucky enough to have a wonderfully supportive family around me who have all provided ample advice on my career journey. To them, I owe my success. I have also had the immense honor of having distinct mentors in my career — all of whom lead by example with empathy, positivity, and a healthy taste for innovation. Some of the most influential pieces of advice I was given are to not shy away from mistakes – failure is innovation and how you react to it determines the efficacy of the lesson; always think long term and ask yourself how your actions today may affect your path forward; only accept criticism from those individuals whom you would seek out for advice; rising tides lift all ships; leadership requires courage and compassion. I am forever grateful to those mentors who have allowed me their time and confidence.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am proud to hail from New Hampshire and to have grown up in this community. I truly believe Manchester is the best place to live and that my passion for this city is best activated through service and ambassadorship. I have seen firsthand that magic can happen when passionate people come together from disparate walks of life. We can achieve excellence when we build consensus through a shared interest and vision for the future.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Do not dim your light – confidence is not arrogance. You define your worth – self-respect is not disrespectful. Navigate your environment with intentionality, grace and determination and you will succeed. I live by these principles now and would have had that esoteric A-HA moment if someone had said this to me at 22!
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Affordable housing and diversity. New Hampshire needs to continue to improve and invest in the housing infrastructure of our state, prioritizing affordability. We thrive when there is a diversity of voices and stakeholders in this state to ensure all people can discover the beauty of New Hampshire and propel innovation in our workforce and communities.
Volunteer activities: Waypoint Regional Board Member – 2021 to present; Manchester Young Professionals Young Leaders Council — 2022 to present; Leadership Greater Manchester Steering Committee, Arts & Community Day Planner — 2022 to present.
Last major achievement: Leading the charge to nominate the Currier for the Stay Work Play Coolest Employer for Young People 2022 – which the Currier Museum of Art won! The Currier plays a vital role in the creative economy, especially by providing opportunities for young people to start and grow their careers in the arts. It was rewarding to be able to share that narrative on such an important stage.