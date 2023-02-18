Director of Addiction Services, New Hampshire Hospital; Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine
Birthplace: Bucharest, Romania
Family: Samantha, wife; Ayden, son; and Olivia, daughter
High school: Queen Elizabeth Park in Oakville, Ontario, Canada
College: Dartmouth for fellowship in addiction medicine
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Constantly invest in yourself and aspire for daily professional progress or, as Warren Buffett put it, “Go to bed slightly smarter than when you woke up. Read everything you can get your hands on. Learn from those around you. Be a sponge. Everything is a lesson.”
What motivates you to give back to your community?
As a physician and a Christian, being altruistic is part of my identity. However, there is a greater sense of purpose when you are part of strengthening your community. With two young children, I have also been thinking about future generations. It is well known that the well-being and strength of a community dictates the potential opportunities for success that its members will have.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
First, change your mindset. Do away with a “to do” list and have a “done” list. Nothing is impossible. Second, when experiencing a setback, don’t be quick to get up. Stay down, learn the lesson, and use it as fuel to motivate you in re-pursuing the endeavor. Lastly, you are never too skilled to have a mentor. Seek diverse mentors, so you can incorporate bits and pieces from each of them into your style.
Volunteer activities: Psychiatrist on the New Hampshire Board of Medicine’s Medical Review Subcommittee, and Vice President on the Board of Directors for Hampshire Towers Condominiums.