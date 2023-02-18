Age 33, Bedford resident
Director of Government Relations, Dartmouth Health; Adjunct Professor, Social Work, School of Business & Social Science, Colby-Sawyer College
Age 33, Bedford resident
Director of Government Relations, Dartmouth Health; Adjunct Professor, Social Work, School of Business & Social Science, Colby-Sawyer College
Birthplace: Sanford, Maine
Family: Michael, husband; Joanna, daughter; and Teddy, dog
High school: Kennebunk High School
College: Saint Anselm College – BA Latin and BA Business Management; University of New Hampshire School of Law – Juris Doctorate; University of New Hampshire College of Health & Human Services – Masters in Social Work
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Be curious. Listen and then ask questions. Keep learning.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Service in the community can and does have a positive ripple effect. Growing up my mom faced many adversities. As a young adult, she struggled with substance misuse and mental health challenges. With a few supportive people and the right care at the right time, she was able to find a new path to a beautiful life. The ripple effect of those supportive people didn’t only improve my mom’s life, but afforded me a steady childhood and allowed me to become the first college graduate in my family. When working with passionate, knowledgeable people we can create positive ripples of change.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Keep working hard, but enjoy the ride. Trust that the right people and opportunities will come into your life at just the right time.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire is a beautiful place to raise a family and grow a career. However, New Hampshire needs to demonstrate its willingness to welcome young professionals in its public and private infrastructures. Our state government should make investments in critical social service infrastructure, such as childcare. And our employers should continue to be innovative in their policies and benefits.
Volunteer activities: Families Flourish Northeast, Board Chair; New Hampshire Humanities, Board member at large.
Last major achievement: Securing $1.5 million in federal funding for Families Flourish, a budding nonprofit that will establish a residential treatment program for pregnant and parenting women working toward recovery. Grateful for the support and looking forward to raising an additional $5 million to open our doors.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.