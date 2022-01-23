Crystal-Lee Thompson

Age 38, Dunbarton resident
President/Owner, Thompson Insurance Agency, Inc.; Allstate Agent and Insurance Broker
Hometown: Auburn
Family: Husband, Brian Thompson (married 14 years); son, Ethan (11); daughter, Emily (6)
High school: Manchester High School Central (freshman and sophmore years) Manchester West (junior year; early graduation)
College/post grad degrees: Southern New Hampshire University, Bachelor Degree, Business Administration; MBA – Master of BusinessWhat is the best career advice you ever received?
When I was younger and working at a Blues Tavern in Downtown Manchester, my boss and I were trying to get some stuff done and watching the other employees redo their task. He leaned over and chuckled before walking over to assist them and said, ”Crystal, it’s best to work smarter, not harder, and delegate.” This advice has stuck with me through each job I have had through the years and has made a significant impact on my career. I find myself organizing my day, trying to be as efficient as possible with my actions and processes daily, and delegating tasks to my staff daily.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am passionate about my community and the opportunity to be involved in it. Contributing my time in addition to the Helping Hands grants that I earn and donate on behalf of my company to some of the many nonprofits in the area are only a small part of what I can do. Some of these programs depend solely on funding, donations, or resources to meet their needs or the needs of the people that are participating in the programs. As a small business, I am a strong advocate for helping my community thrive and succeed, helping my neighbors, shopping small and shopping local. I hope that some of what I do will help bring out the good in others and hopefully encourage more people to volunteer or donate and keep making a positive impact in the lives of our neighbors.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
It’s great to have goals but there is more than one path to achieve them. You can’t let the circumstances and challenges you already dealt with cause you to focus so hard on your goals that you forget what you want or what makes you happy. Take the beaten path once in a while, it’s OK to wander off course and discover a new trail or change directions if you don’t like the path you originally chose.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
The ability to balance current business opportunities with cutting-edge technology to cater towards young professionals and especially those with young families would help New Hampshire become more appealing. Offering more remote or work-from-home opportunities and better childcare options to be precise. During the COVID-19 pandemic, as an employer, I found that my staff, many friends and co-workers, including myself, struggled trying to complete job duties as many of us were balancing remote learning during business hours; childcare issues were frequent, options were limited, expensive or not locally available; and maintaining work/life balance was difficult given the demanding work schedules. Flexibility for young professionals, remote job opportunities and affordable childcare would certainly help make New Hampshire more attractive for young professionals. Our state has so many attractive qualities with the lakes, mountains, beaches and so many scenic and recreational destinations. It truly is a desirable place already to call home.
Volunteer activities: On top of being the Secretary Treasurer of the PTO at the local elementary school in the town where my family lives, plus there are many nonprofit organizations where I like to donate my time to volunteer with and my resources. Some of them include: The Manchester Boys & Girls Club, Families in Transition, Dunbarton PTO, Dunbarton Elementary School, Friendly Kitchen, Concord Coalition to End Homelessness, Meals on Wheels, Purple Purse Project, Allstate Helping Hands, Toys for Tots, Thompson Agency Annual Scholarship, American Cancer Society, United Way, sponsoring several youth sports teams locally, sponsoring several local in-town events and community events and helping out when time permits.
Last major achievement: Juggling parenthood, homeschooling, entrepreneurship, running a brand-new business purchased six months before the pandemic began and somehow still growing, succeeding, and accomplishing my goals. Through it all, still making time to spearhead the Helping Hands Group Grant projects that I am so passionate about is really where my greatest achievement is. To date, my leadership efforts have raised and donated over $100,000 in grants back to local nonprofits in my community.