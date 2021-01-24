Age 33, Concord resident
Portfolio Manager, Northeast Office of Regional Operations, AmeriCorps
Birthplace: Hartford, Conn.
Family: Father, Ted Heying Jr.; mother, the late Maureen Heying; stepmother, Susan Heying; and brother, Kyle Heying
High school: Lyman Hall High School (Wallingford, Conn.)
College/post grad degrees: Bachelor of Science in Political Science, Southern Connecticut State University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Don’t let good work go to waste at the altar of perfection. Most of the time, people are relying on you to produce something that is good – don’t let it be held back due to some subjective sense of perfection.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
As a student of politics, I have often come across that inaugural speech of President John F. Kennedy where he famously challenged us to: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” I have always taken those words to heart. We live in a world where there are still too many with too little – and I believe it is my duty to do what I can to help their cause.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
I would tell myself to spend less time trying to envision what the professional “finish line” is going to look like and focus more on identifying what strengths I have which are going to power me through the race. A good personal inventory on what you do well and how others perceive what you do well will go a long way in driving success.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Well, I think we can reflect on the past few years of this edition and see that many of my peers have said the same year after year – our state needs more access to affordable housing to support young professionals and young families. Moreover, I know many younger commuters would like to have the costly (financial and mental) burden of commuting south taken off their shoulders – I believe getting the rail connection to Boston will meet that need.
Volunteer activities: Prior to the pandemic, I had served with Families in Transition — New Horizons on both their Marketing and Communications Committee and the Thanksgiving Breakfast Committee. In addition, I am a member of the local Service Year Alliance Chapter. I’ve also enjoyed volunteering at the N.H. Food Bank, helping with their Mobile Food Pantry, and their Production Garden. I hope to be able to get back out and do some more when we get through the current state of emergency.
Last major achievement: For most of the past year, my work has involved, in one form or another, helping to secure financial and material assistance to community-based organizations across the region who are responding to the many crises posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. From grants which support meal programs, to small business support, to emergency housing and so on – playing a role to assist these outstanding organizations has meant a lot to me over the past few months.