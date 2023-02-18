Birthplace: Lowell, Mass. (But I’ve lived in New Hampshire my whole life.)
Family: Wife, Diana; three boys, Logan, Carter and Vinny; mother, Jan; father, Paul; sisters, Tina and Lisa
High school: Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua
College: Finance Degree from the University of New Hampshire
What is the best career advice you ever received?
From a young age, my father taught me “never count the other person’s money.” I never fully understood that until I got into the working world and saw how greed can negatively affect your relationships and business decisions.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am very proud to be from New Hampshire and I feel that each generation has a duty to pass on a better society to the next one.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
I have always believed in the mantra “Work hard, play hard.” Life is about balance, and we only get one shot at this thing. You have to enjoy yourself! Although, I might tell my 22-year-old self to work hard, but play a little less hard.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire is one of the most beautiful places in the country. We have easy access to the ocean, lakes, mountains, big cities, small towns, farms, wineries, etc. We could attract young professionals by adding more modern amenities and enhanced public transportation while maintaining the charm and history of this great state.
Volunteer activities: Created C&M Cares to give back to our local community by volunteering time and resources. C&M sponsors paid time off for team members and coordinates volunteer groups to assist local nonprofit organizations in achieving their goals. Some of my favorite days have been spent side-by-side with team members, preparing meals for those in need, sorting donated clothing, and delivering collections from the many drives we hold at the company.
Last major achievement: A recent achievement that I am proud of is navigating 90 people through a pandemic as an essential business and never shutting down. It would not have been possible without our dedicated team members, and we were able to support our medical community and warfighters in the process. Everyone had a different opinion about Covid, so making our team feel comfortable and safe mentally was as important as physical security.