David Maffei

Age 38, Nashua resident
President and Co-Founder, Akumina
Birthplace: Boston, Mass.
Family: Alicia (wife), Gianna (11) and Dominic (9)
High school: St. John’s Prep, Danvers Mass.
College/post grad degrees: Muhlenberg College, Allentown Pa.
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Early on in my career a mentor told me that success isn’t based on what you say, or what you wear, or how nice your car is, or how much money you have in your bank account. Success is based on how you perform and how you make others around you better. Big company or start-up, in business, success doesn’t come from you being good – it comes from your team being great. Dozens of my colleagues have made the decision to work with me repeatedly. There isn’t a bigger measure of success (or compliment) for me than when someone says ‘hey, let’s do this together, again’.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Throughout my life I have had the great fortune of always being supported by fantastic family, friends, mentors and teachers. As I get older, the fact that this isn’t the case for everyone is something I am keenly aware of. The time I can spend with today’s youth is something I am incredibly proud of. I cherish the opportunity to coach, help, mentor and support the youth that I interact with daily on the field and in the classroom. More than anything, I view this as paying-it-forward in appreciation for all the support, encouragement and opportunity I was given growing up.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
As I have aged and become (maybe a little) wiser – I have realized that problem solving, and impulsiveness are rarely aligned. When you have a problem, it is important to remember a few critical things that weren’t inherently obvious to me at 22. 1) The problem you are trying to solve is almost never as bad as it seems; 2) The problem you are trying to solve is almost never exactly what it appears to be; 3) You have more time to solve the problem than you initially believe; and 4) Your initial instinct is always (but only partially) correct.What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire’s biggest problem with attracting more young professionals is a problem of perception and awareness. There are few places in the country where quality of life and cost of living as well as the opportunity for personal growth and outdoor adventure all come together like they do in New Hampshire. Together, businesses and residents alike need to promote the opportunities that being a resident of New Hampshire offers and as New Hampshire’s major hubs continue to add interesting nightlife, marquee events, and an enhanced social scene, more and more young professionals will recognize New Hampshire isn’t just a great place to raise a family – but rather a great place to make a life.
Volunteer activities: Volunteer at St. Christopher School (Nashua); Coach in the Cal Ripken Little League (Nashua); Coach in NH Flag Football Association (Bedford); Coach for AAU New Hampshire Crush (Baseball); Coach for the Nashua Wildcats (Jr. Biddy Basketball); Lecturer at Harvard Business School & Boston College.
Last major achievement: Just four years since we founded Akumina, in 2019 the company was ranked by Inc Magazine as the 153rd fastest growing company in America and the fastest growing company in all of New Hampshire.